The Metro Council agreed to a 3% pay raise for Baton Rouge police officers Tuesday, an increase Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called the "first step" in bringing salaries at BRPD up to par with other law enforcement agencies in the region.

A separate proposal to tweak BRPD's organizational structure was also approved, but faced opposition from several council members who said the parish's governing body should wait until the new council is seated in January to approve the changes.

The council greenlighted the measures along with City Hall's 2021 spending plan, which includes $664 million in dedicated funds to cover debt, benefits and pension payments, and $318 million in general funds to cover operating expenses.

The 3% pay bump will take effect before the end of the year and bring starting pay for the city's officers to $34,986 annually once they've graduated from the academy and have spent six months on the job.

That's still far below the regional average, though chief administrative officer Darryl Gissel said another increase is possible before 2022.

The pay raise will cost the city $1.8 million annually and was funded through savings identified in a recent efficiency study. That included a $726,000 reduction in overtime expenses and holiday pay for the agency's senior staff.

The study also recommended dividing BRPD into four main bureaus, hiring a fourth deputy chief and eliminating three nonsupervisory captain positions through attrition.

The current structure includes one deputy chief overseeing both uniform patrol and criminal investigations — together accounting for 70% of department manpower — but another deputy chief would allow those two functions to be divided up.

The proposal recently faced criticism as part of a billboard campaign funded by the police union. One sign called for more officers "not more deputy chiefs," while another warned travelers to enter the city "at your own risk," citing the high homicide rate. Baton Rouge has broken its all-time homicide record this year, with 108 lives lost so far, according to The Advocate's tracking of intentional and unjustified killings.

Outgoing Council Member Scott Wilson voted against the personnel changes, alongside Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, and Matt Watson, and argued that such a significant change should be deferred until January when half the council will turnover.

Watson, who will also vacate his seat at the end of the month, said the consultants who produced the efficiency study couldn't tell him a city where adding "another very, very high end desk job" led to reduction in crime.

Each deputy chief position costs the city $133,000 a year in salary and benefits, excluding overtime.

The three captain positions will be eliminated through upcoming retirements and filled with lower ranking officers, saving the department $390,000. Those are positions that the consultants agreed did not require a senior level officer: two providing security at City Hall in downtown Baton Rouge and another doing courthouse security.

Outgoing Council Member Chandler Loupe questioned why the city-parish would pay $200,000 to commission an efficiency study and then shrug off its suggestions.

"Why we want to dictate how you run your office, it doesn't make sense to me?" Loupe said to Chief Murphy Paul.

Loupe voted to approve the changes alongside Trae Welch, Donna Collins-Lewis, Erika Green, Chauna Banks, Tara Wicker, Jen Racca and LaMont Cole.

Banks said her colleagues who opposed the measure should follow the advice they've doled out in the last few years and "let the police do what they do."

Among other changes, the 2021 budget also included raising the minimum wage for full-time employees and seasonal workers to $10.04 per hour, funding 32 additional medics in Emergency Medical Services and adding an additional staffer in the Purchasing Division to work on procurement efforts for the MoveEBR roadwork plan.

