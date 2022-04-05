Louisiana State Police suspended a Department of Public Safety lawyer for three weeks for telling colleagues about her part in an internal investigation into a State Police troop facing scrutiny for a series of brutal beatings of Black motorists.
Her punishment is more than twice a 50-hour suspension State Police gave to a trooper who dragged Ronald Greene by his shackled feet before Greene died, Jennifer Murray's lawyer points out.
“They focused on her because she was one of the only non-troopers on this panel,” said Cliff Ivey, a lawyer for Murray, the DPS attorney.
A State Police spokesman denied Murray was singled out, saying all members of the audit team were investigated equally following a probe into possible leaked body camera video by someone on the team.
Her punishment was overturned Monday on procedural grounds. But Ivey said his client already served her unpaid three-week suspension last winter.
Murray was among those enlisted to root out misconduct, one of seven state employees appointed to an "audit committee" tasked with reviewing thousands of body camera videos from Monroe-area Troop F, which faced accusations of multiple beatings of Black motorists. That includes Greene, who died after troopers brutally beat him and shocked him with a stun gun following a high-speed chase and crash.
The committee included five troopers, a finance employee and Murray, according to her disciplinary letter signed by Col. Lamar Davis, the head of State Police. It operated during a time when many details of Greene’s killing remained unknown, according to a timeline explained in discipline letters.
All seven members signed non-disclosure agreements barring them from discussing the audit, and Davis told each panel member directly that they were forbidden from discussing the probe with anyone but certain top brass, the discipline letters say.
But, some time in May of 2021, mention of a “specific video reviewed by the ‘audit team’” started circulating in media reports, Davis wrote. That was around the time The Associated Press published leaked body-camera footage of Greene’s brutal arrest.
State Police started a new internal probe focusing on “dissemination of information” by any members of the audit team. Murray, a 15-year veteran of the department of Public Safety’s legal branch, is the only employee to have faced discipline from that probe, State Police spokesman Nick Manale said.
Murray is not accused of leaking anything to reporters. Instead, according to Davis’ letters outlining her punishment, she talked about the audit committee with a colleague; that colleague said she heard Murray talking about it again with someone else on the phone.
Murray also talked about the probe with a boss who wasn’t meant to know about the panel to explain why she was clocking overtime hours related to the committee’s work, Davis alleged.
Ivey said his client has already served her unpaid three-week suspension.
But, on Monday morning, a state civil service officer said Murray’s punishment was improper based on a procedural failure by State Police brass: Nowhere in Murray’s disciplinary letters did they lay out when she allegedly committed the policy violations.
In response to a list of questions about the case, Manale said that “LSP respects the Civil Service process.”
The agency “conducted a comprehensive investigation into the incident and impartially examined all members of the committee including commissioned and non-commissioned personnel,” he said. “Ms. Murray was in no way specifically targeted due to her position.”
Citing potential appeals on the civil service decision, he declined to comment further.
Murray’s 120-hour time-off order was more severe than several other discipline decisions tied to the Greene case. York has faced no discipline aside from his 50-hour suspension. And former State Police Sgt. Albert Paxton, who investigated troopers’ roles in the incident and has criticized supervisors for whitewashing their actions, received a letter of reprimand for "dissemination of information to an unauthorized source without proper authority."
Effectively a slap on the wrist for law enforcement officers, the letter stemmed from the now-retired trooper sending copies of his reports to his wife for proofreading, he told a Senate committee recently.
Others involved in the case have been fired for speaking publicly about it. Trooper Carl Cavalier, who leaked Paxton's notes and publicly decried racism within State Police during several media interviews last year, faces termination from the agency for several policy violations, including seeking publicity, dissemination of information and public statements.
A handful of other bodies and agencies have opened probes into State Police since the internal audit committee formed. A federal civil rights investigation is ongoing into Greene’s death and allegations of a coverup among State Police brass. Along with criminal probes into some of the officers involved, State lawmakers formed two committees in the legislature.
One, on the Senate side, reviewed a broad array of State Police practices and policies. The other, on the House side, is honing in more closely on events surrounding Greene’s death.
The latter committee has played host to several explosive hearings in the early days of the current legislative session. In one instance, a State Police use-of-force expert called Greene's death "death and torture."