The Bridge Center for Hope is hosting a job fair from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 to find candidates to fill 130 positions, ranging from RNs to customer service specialist.
The job fair will be held at the Bridge Center's headquarters at 728 North Blvd. and will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8.
The taxpayer-funded psychiatric stabilization and detox facility is set to open this fall. A full list of opportunities and details about the job fair is available online at brbridge.org/job-postings.