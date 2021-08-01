A man stabbed his grandmother to death and injured his mother Sunday morning, starting a rampage that crisscrossed south Baton Rouge, left three more people wounded in gunfire, and ended when he was shot and taken into custody, the sheriff said.
The stabbing happened in a home near Perkins Road in the Wimbledon Estates neighborhood shortly before 9 a.m., East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. The suspect also stabbed his mother in the neck; she is recovering.
Names of the suspect and victims are not being released until family is notified, Gautreaux said.
After the stabbing, the suspect took a gun and a car belonging to his grandmother and drove to the Highland Marketplace shopping center, which is on Highland Road near Interstate 10. There, he shot three people in the parking lot and stole another car, deputies said.
Those three victims were hospitalized with injuries.
Deputies later spotted him on Siegen Lane, and a pursuit ensued, continuing onto I-10 and ending near the CVS at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway. The suspect ditched the stolen vehicle in that area, then fled on foot and pointed a gun at deputies, Gautreaux said.
Deputies shot him twice and took him into custody. He remains in the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover, the sheriff said.
At the final scene on Jefferson Highway, deputies set up a sprawling perimeter extending from the CVS parking lot to an adjacent strip mall and nearby apartment complex. The size of the scene suggests the suspect ran through the area before deputies captured him.
Officials were unable to say whether the suspect also fired his gun during the foot pursuit.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying her office is in communication with law enforcement and still receiving details as the investigation unfolds.
"This morning a terrible tragedy occurred in our community where several innocent people were injured and at least one person has died," she said. "While there is no longer an active threat thanks to the quick work of our first responders, our public safety agencies are still responding to this traumatic event."
Broome also thanked "good Samaritans who rushed in moments after the incident to render aid."
This is a developing story that will be updated.