Another partial closure of College Drive will go into effect this weekend and cause "significant traffic delays," East Baton Rouge public works officials announced Wednesday.
Southbound traffic will be merged into one lane of northbound traffic, causing delays near the entrance to Walmart, according to a release from the city-parish Department of Transportation and Drainage.
The lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.
Officials said the project involves improving the road condition.
Last weekend, College Drive was partially closed near the entrance to Chik-fil-A, which affected the northbound lanes in that area and also resulted in significant delays.
Officials said the repairs were necessary because portions of the road had buckled due to heat and frequent rain.
Questions about the latest round of closures may be directed to the city-parish Street Maintenance office at (225) 389-3158.