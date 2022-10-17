The Ascension School Board election on Nov. 8 comes at a pivotal time for the school system — any new members coming aboard will receive an education right away on how to open a new high school.
While the new Prairieville High School under construction is expected to be completed for school year 2024, the work to create the attendance zone for the school — and identify the primary schools and middle schools that will send students there — begins now.
The 320,000-square-foot high school on Parker Road will have the capacity to serve approximately 2,000 students, and will relieve overcrowding at the three other high schools on the east bank of Ascension Parish: Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant.
The school district is in the process now of gathering the data necessary for the creation of different enrollment options, by a professional demographer, for the new Prairieville High School.
"We're getting together as much demographic information as we can get," said Ascension Schools Superintendent David Alexander, everything from current enrollment counts to numbers on new subdivisions coming to the parish and when families are expected to move into those new homes.
"All of that is several months' work," Alexander said. "You've got to do it — it's information you need 'in the moment,' not from two or three years ago," he said.
The enrollment options will be studied, reworked and narrowed down over most of 2023, to be presented to the public for its input in about a year from now, Alexander said.
The 11-member school board has gone through the process multiple times in recent years for four new schools in the Prairieville area: Bullion Primary, which opened in 2019; Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle, which both opened in 2020, and Sugar Mill Primary, which opened in 2021.
The next school board will finish the task of opening Prairieville High. Three seats are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
Incumbents Marty Bourgeois and John DeFrances face opposition. And the spot of five-term Troy Gautreau, who's not seeking re-election, has drawn three contenders.
A new face on the board will be Jake Lambert, the sole candidate to fill the spot of six-term Pat Russo, who is also not seeking re-election.
"I've had a great 24 years serving on the school board," Russo said last week. "The boards have been different over the years, but we've always gotten along."
"We were always ahead of our time, we didn't miss a beat," she said.
And that goes for keeping up with the growth of the parish, Russo and her colleague of 20 years, Troy Gautreau, said.
"The growth in the parish has absolutely been the biggest change we saw over the years," Gautreau said.
"We've doubled our enrollment, since I came on the board in 2002," he said. "There were 15 schools in the district then, there are 32 today."