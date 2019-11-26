The location of a long-discussed tire shredding facility remains in flux for the city-parish, with one East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council member insisting she doesn't want it in her district, another welcoming it to her district and others arguing this conversation should’ve happened months ago.

Still, the Metro Council took no formal action Tuesday to relocate the facility.

At the request of Councilwoman Chauna Banks — who in recent weeks has spoken against placing the machinery in her district — Tuesday's meeting included a brief report on the business plan, operation and sustainability of the tire shredder from the proposed operator.

That discussion got off to a rocky start with Randy Vaeth, the interim director of the city-parish's mosquito abatement program, jokingly stating, "I wore my mouth guard so take your best shot."

The tire shredding facility is seen as a way to tamp down on the parish's mosquito population. It was originally slated to be built on property leased by the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control facility near Baton Rouge Metro Airport, with funding through a $605,000 federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Metro Council voted unanimously on Sept. 11 to move forward with the facility in approving a contract with Baum Environmental, a private firm that has agreed to operate the facility at virtually no cost to taxpayers. During that vote, however, several council members were in Washington, D.C., at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference.

That included Banks, who has continued to argue that the shredder should be located elsewhere, given that her predominantly black, low-income district is already host to a wastewater treatment facility and the Ronaldson Field Landfill.

"All I see is taxpayer dollars," Banks said Tuesday. "This is the kind of deal that a (disadvantaged business enterprise) would love," she added, suggesting that the contract should go to minority-owned, women-owned or veteran-owned business.

That led Councilman Matt Watson, who has long advocated for the tire shredder, to point out that Diane Baum, the CEO of Baton Rouge-based Baum Environmental, is both a woman and a minority.

"I think this is a win-win," said Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg.

Robert Johannessen, a spokesperson with Louisiana's Department of Health, the agency managing the federal funds, said in an interview Tuesday that although they would prefer the facility be located on Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control's property, it could be placed elsewhere if need be.

That would require the Metro Council and Baum Environmental to amend the original contract, which currently stipulates that MARC would "locate the waste tire shredder equipment on its property."

Baum said it doesn’t matter to her where the shredder is located.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker said at the council's Nov. 13 meeting that she'd be willing to place the tire shredder in an industrial area of her district in north Baton Rouge. Wicker said she asked the Parish Attorney's Office to provide a list of municipally owned property in the area and expects a response soon.

According to a written report provided to council members, Baum Environmental estimates it can shred up to 10,000 tires a day at the proposed facility, though it anticipates receiving 5,000 tires a day when it reaches full production level. The tires will be transported to the facility via 18-foot trailers pulled by pickup trucks and the tires will be attended to within an hour of arrival.

"At no time are tires to be left on the ground or stacked for a later date," Baum wrote in the business plan. She said any extra material will be stored at an empty lot next to her office near Siegen Lane.

Baum estimates the site will initially offer between 12 and 14 jobs with an average salary of $45,000 a year. That number may rise to 20 jobs after one year of operation. She said she will give first dibs on the jobs to those living closest to the facility.

"This tire shredder helps eliminate land fill needs, eliminates blight and tires from the local area and is recycled into a product that helps minimize flooding through erosion control," Baum wrote.

Baum added in an interview that tire shredding is a local business and she doesn't think it would be economically feasible for individuals in far-flung corners of the state to bring tires to her facility, adding that MARC has to approve the acceptance of any tires outside of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The CDC grant could lapse if the city-parish doesn’t purchase the tire shredder by June 30, 2020.

Kris Goranson, the city-parish's purchasing director, said he's confident they still have adequate time to put out a bid and acquire the shredder, though if discussions drag on into February or March, they may need to ask for extension on the grant.

The brevity of Tuesday's presentation led Councilwoman Erika Green to remind attendees that speakers should be cognizant of the residents who are watching the meetings remotely.

"When council members are asking to see a report, or hear a report, sometimes it is not just for us," Green said. "It may seem unnecessary, but there are people watching that want to know what's happening."