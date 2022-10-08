The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday.
Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
“Rev. Bilberry committed his life to all aspects of education and was dedicated to Southern University as an administrator, member of the Board of Supervisors, and as a strong community partner and advocate,” Dennis J. Shields, president-chancellor of the Southern University System, said in a news release.
Born in Marion, Bilberry was the oldest of 10 children. He followed in the footsteps of his father, an educator and preacher in northern Louisiana who graduated from Southern — and who made sure all 10 of his children went there too.
After getting his bachelor's degree from Southern, Bilbery attended LSU — at a time when many were still fighting to keep the school segregated — and earned a doctorate of theology from the Christian Bible College. He also served in the United States Army.
He married Verta Lee Hamilton and had one daughter, Cassandra Bilberry.
Bilberry had been an educator for more than 33 years when he was named pastor at Mount Pilgrim. He had only been in the ministry for about 18 months and had been told he was not in the running for the position. But a young Southern student nominated him from the floor and, "about five minutes later, I was pastor of this church," Bilberry told the Advocate in 2019.
Bilberry said he was caught off guard by the decision.
"I hadn't been ordained, only licensed, and God showed up that night, and I became pastor of this church — hadn't pastored anywhere, didn't have any pastoral experience or nothing like that," Bilberry told The Advocate. "I knew the Lord was getting me ready for a church, but I didn't realize he was getting me ready for this one. That was the most wonderful work I've ever seen him do."
He led the church for 35 years, retiring soon before turning 90 years old.
Whether it was in his roles at Southern or as a faith leader, Bilberry emphasized the importance of teaching.
"That's the only way you can get people to grow is by teaching," he said.