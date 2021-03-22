The $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill that President Biden recently signed into law will send more than $5 billion to Louisiana and local governments.
While more than $3 billion goes to the state, the remainder will divided among parish and municipal governments.
Parishes and municipalities will receive money from one of two $65.1 billion pots of money set aside for use across the nation.
In Louisiana, consolidated city-parish governments like Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette are allowed to "double-dip," sort of like having a bowl of chicken and sausage gumbo in one hand and a bowl of shrimp étouffée in the other.
Here's how the funds are determined:
- Parish governments receive a share of the $65.1 billion based on population.
- Urban entitlement parishes, like East Baton Rouge and Orleans, will receive the larger of the share based either on population or a modified version of the anti-poverty formula used for the Community Development Block Grant program.
- Cities of at least 50,000 will share from a $45.57 billion portion of the $65.1 billion city pot, based on the CDBG formula.
- Smaller cities will share a $19.53 billion portion of the $65.1 billion city pot based on the community's share of the state population.
- Smaller cities, towns and villages, the vast majority of small-town Louisiana, also cannot receive an allocation that is more than 75% of their 2020 budgets, and that money must flow through the state first.
- Money for parishes and larger cities flows directly from the U.S. Department of Treasury, with half supposed to arrive within 60 days "to the extent practical." The second half would come a year later.