I took the attached photos on Airline Highway near Woman’s Hospital recently, but I saw the same ‘Share the road with cyclists and riders’ message on a similar sign on Interstate 10 in the road-construction area. I didn’t think bicycles were allowed on the interstate, so this message seems a little out of place, especially in a construction zone. What’s up?
Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says: "Safety is our No. 1 concern. We use our message boards on what we call 'safety Monday' as a reminder to motorists. While pedestrians are not allowed on the interstate, drivers will exit the interstate and take other roadways. Hopefully, a reminder will help drivers to obey safety measures and prevent injury.
Brendan Rush, another DOTD spokesman, adds this note of caution: "Cyclist does not refer to bicycles only; it also includes motorcycles. The message is a reminder to be alert and look for riders on motorcycles and bicycles and to be safe."
Teeth-rattling road
Prairieville Middle School was recently remodeled; however, nothing was done to improve La. 930, the road in front of the entrance to the school. The road has so many potholes and ruts it is enough to ruin your car's front-end alignment. The lanes are so narrow that it is a wonder how bus drivers can manage to stay in their lane without going into the ditch while meeting opposite coming traffic. The intersection of La. 930 and La. 929 is bumpy enough to rattle your teeth.
Martin McConnell, communications director/public information officer for Ascension Parish government, tells us: "Highway 930 was a state road that was identified as substandard in 2007/2008. DOTD designed an upgrade and acquired all of the necessary rights-of-way, but the project never got funded.
"In 2017, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa developed the Move Ascension Transportation Initiative, which identified several transportation problem areas in the parish, and found a way to pay for it all without increasing taxes. The parish approached DOTD about including 930 in its Road Transfer Program. Earlier this year that transfer was complete: Ascension Parish now owns the road, plus the design, the rights-of-way, and $1.74 million to improve the road.
"So the good news for people who drive on 930, it will soon be completely redone, with 11-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders, and hydraulically sloped ditches for better drainage and safety. Additionally, the intersections of 929/930 and Henry Road/930 will have new roundabouts constructed. The first phase of this project is expected to go out for bid in July or August.
"Anyone interested can follow the progress of this and all of the other Move Ascension projects online at MoveAscension.com."