The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed a retired judge Friday to temporarily fill the seat of an Assumption Parish judge who resigned over racial slurs she used in private text messages to her ex-lover.
Former Lafourche Parish Judge Jerome J. "Jerry" Barbera III will replace 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc for at least two days next week or until her vacancy is filled, an order from the high court says.
LeBlanc resigned Thursday over text messages she sent to her ex-paramour, then-Assumption Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean, in which she called a black court employee and a black deputy the word "n*****."
The 23rd JDC encompasses Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, and judges rotate among dockets in the courthouses in each parish.
Because less than a year is left on LeBlanc's six-year term, a special election will not be held to find her replacement, but the Supreme Court must select an interim until a new permanent judge is seated.
The regular election is Nov. 3; LeBlanc's term ends Dec. 31. She was in her second term. She is a Republican.
Barbera had previously covered days on LeBlanc's docket earlier this year while she was on sick leave following revelations from Prejean in mid-January that he and LeBlanc had had an affair.
The order from Justice John L. Weimer Friday does not indicate when or if a more permanent interim judge will be selected to replace LeBlanc until the election.
Barbera retired in 2014 after more than 26 years on the bench in state district court in Lafourche.
In LeBlanc's resignation letter to the high court, she wrote that she would continue to apologize for using "racially inappropriate" language and also admitted to the affair but also leveled a series of accusations against her fellow district judges, the Assumption sheriff, the district attorney and Prejean.