GONZALES — With a potent tropical disturbance gathering force in the Gulf of Mexico, Ascension became the second Baton Rouge-area parish in two days to adopt some kind of halt on new development as the aftermath of the May flash floods has prompted leaders to take a closer look at how the parish grows.
The Ascension Parish Council agreed Thursday night to a nine-month halt on new land divisions aimed at stopping new large neighborhoods from being approved in Louisiana's fastest growing parish since the August 2016 flood.
The measure gives Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment less than he originally proposed but more than what homebuilders were wiling to give. But a frustrated Cointment threatened after the meeting that his administration would not give him enough time to do the job and it would now be the council's role to shepherd.
On Tuesday, the Iberville Parish Council agreed to a one-year halt on new subdivision plats and site development plans for land within the unincorporated east bank and outside St. Gabriel -- where residents also have aired repeated worries about drainage concerns but aren't affected by that moratorium.
Both measures would not halt new construction in neighborhoods already through at least the initial phase of development approval or on other kinds of lots. But they come as both parishes have grappled with slow-draining high water in the 17,000-acre Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp region that had surrounded homes for days after the May floods since then.
Ascension, Iberville and the rest of southeast Louisiana were put under a tropical storm earlier on Thursday as forecasters predicted the disturbance in the Bay of Campeche could become a tropical depression by late Thursday or early Friday and drop four to six inches of rain on the Baton Rouge through early Tuesday.
Before the vote in Ascension, the Parish Council listened nearly two and a half hours from passionate residents and worried home builders about the proposed halt as either a long-overdue response to years of calls from residents for action or a wrong-headed attempt that would cost people jobs and the parish economic vitality and tax revenue.
At least 42 people signed up to speak; the majority called for a one-year halt supported by the parish president. Some people cried. Some people prayed. Some brought photographs of recent flooding in new neighborhoods or flooding that, they say, new neighborhoods pushed on old homes.
Some made baseless accusations of corruption that riled some on the council. Others offered a more measured plea.
"I don’t know the right answer, but I do think we need to take a step back and take some time and understand the consequences of what we're doing right now," said Dr. Terry Rehn, 75, cardiologist who has lived off Bluff Road since 1993 and stlll has water blocking his driveway weeks after the May floods.
Sam Baker, a longtime community activist and Geismar resident, told the council the development question is a a football that has been kicked around for 30 years. Had the problem been faced then, he said, Ascension would be a different parish today, but it now was up to this council to finally deal with the issue for the future.
"If we don’t do nothing, then what's going to happen in the future is it's going to be worse than what we have now," Baker said.
But builders, several of who wore red shirts in solidarity, argued a moratorium would affect local workers who live in Ascension. Some charged also that it is the parish, with tens of millions dollars in the bank, which has failed to spend the money it has to improve drainage, as well as enforce its own strict rules.
"It is apparent, to me, in the 25 years I have been in business, there are tools now in the parish that they have at their disposal that they don't implement: no implementation, not enough staff to do it and no enforcement of the current strict rules," Diane Baum, a Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge representative and head of a local storm water consulting company.
Since the May storm dropped as much as 14 inches of rain in six to eight hours on parts of south Baton Rouge and northeastern Ascension, Cointment had called for a more sweeping, one-year moratorium to accomplish all the ordinance and other changes he is seeking to enact.
Cointment has suggested that existing development rules aren't strong enough any more as the intensity of rainfall and the propensity for tropical storms and hurricanes has seemed to increase in recent years.
On Thursday, Cointment emphasized how in his view, concrete and rooftops have outpaced infrastructure, highlighting a several hundred acre patch of Dutchtown that converted from lowlands to homes since 1998. Cointment said the runoff from that area from 1 inch of rain has shifted from 77,000 gallon to 1.6 million.
"it is simple. If you dig a whole and it's in the wrong place, digging it deeper is not going to help," Cointment said.
Home builders opposed any halt on new neighborhood approvals as a misguided attempt that would only hurt jobs and cut into the supply of housing that could force some people out of the market in Ascension.
Cointment has countered that parish staff have calculated that builders have a three-year supply of about 2,000 neighborhood lots, not including individual acreage sites and those in Ascension's municipalities, where the moratorium won't take effect.
Builder groups have called that number into question, but Cointment has explained that 2,000 figure is based on the number of unbuilt lots in approved subdivisions that have their roads and other infrastructure already in place, plus those preliminarily approved lots that remain under review or are in initial road and infrastructure construction.
Even before the moratorium, the pace of new neighborhood approvals has slowed considerably since the mid 2010s in Ascension, when 1,764 and 1,391 lots were approved in 2015 and 2016, parish data show.
After changes to traffic impact study rules and other review processes, new approvals dropped off to fewer than 50 in 2019 and hit 180 in 2020, parish data and planning minutes show.
But new residential building permits since 2017 have remained at their strongest pace since the go-go years between 2003 and 2006, when annual totals ranged between 1,123 and 1,706 four years straight, parish audits say.
In the past decade, new residential permits peaked at 1,009 in 2017. They have fallen some through 2020 but not below 840, parish audits show. That's still above the annual pace between 2010 and 2016.
Last week, with the moratorium vote looming, the parish Planning Commission narrowly rejected wto townhome projects that had been on the docket for two months over drainage and traffic concerns.