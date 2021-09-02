Need help after Hurricane Ida? Here are some tips:

Assistance: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

How to apply: disasterassistance.gov/. or 1-800-621-3362 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.

Possible coverage: Air conditioners, refrigerators, stoves, roof leaks, subfloors, broken windows, temporary lodging, electrical, plumbing and gas systems.

Required information: Current phone number, address, Social Security number; list of damages/losses, insurance policy number/agent/company.

Assistance: Small Business Administration.

How to apply: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

Eligible: Homeowners, renters, businesses, most non-profits.

Amounts: Up to $2 million for businesses/$200,000 for homeowners.

Terms: As low as 2.855% for businisses; 2% for non-profits, 1.563% for homeowners/renters up to 30 years.

Temporary roofs: Operation Blue Roof.

What is it: Fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs until repairs complete.

Parishes eligible: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne.

Criteria; Homes or permanent rental property with less than 50% structural damage.

Excluded: Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate or asbestos tile.

How to apply: Blueroof.us; more information at 1-888-766-3258.

Shelters: Call 211, redcross.org; 1-800-733-2767.

Mental health: Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

National flood insurance program: FEMA.gov.

