Need help after Hurricane Ida? Here are some tips:
Assistance: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
How to apply: disasterassistance.gov/. or 1-800-621-3362 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
Possible coverage: Air conditioners, refrigerators, stoves, roof leaks, subfloors, broken windows, temporary lodging, electrical, plumbing and gas systems.
Required information: Current phone number, address, Social Security number; list of damages/losses, insurance policy number/agent/company.
Assistance: Small Business Administration.
How to apply: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
Eligible: Homeowners, renters, businesses, most non-profits.
Amounts: Up to $2 million for businesses/$200,000 for homeowners.
Terms: As low as 2.855% for businisses; 2% for non-profits, 1.563% for homeowners/renters up to 30 years.
Temporary roofs: Operation Blue Roof.
What is it: Fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs until repairs complete.
Parishes eligible: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne.
Criteria; Homes or permanent rental property with less than 50% structural damage.
Excluded: Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate or asbestos tile.
How to apply: Blueroof.us; more information at 1-888-766-3258.
Shelters: Call 211, redcross.org; 1-800-733-2767.
Mental health: Call or text 1-800-985-5990.
National flood insurance program: FEMA.gov.