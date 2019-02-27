A proposal to offer protections to Baton Rouge renters was yanked by its author at Wednesday's East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis said she hopes a version can return at some point in the future.

The intent was to make sure landlords couldn't evict tenants or hike rents to retaliate against occupants who file health and safety complaints.

Renter advocates cast it as a reasonable and compassionate step that would align the city-parish's policies with most of the rest of the country. However, real estate professionals worried that it could create unintended loopholes that would allow renters to prevent regular rent increases or otherwise game the system.

How can Baton Rouge protect renters from slumlords? Metro Council continues work on new ordinance Baton Rouge continues to grapple with how it should protect renters from retaliatory slumlords.

The draft went through several iterations since it was first discussed in December, but the final version presented Wednesday would have prevented "retaliation when landlords or their designees harasses, intimidate, threaten, increases rent, decrease services, refuse to renew a lease agreement or initiate an action for an eviction" because they believe an occupant has filed a complaint of a building code violation against their property.

Landlords who retaliate would be ordered to pay their tenant's court costs and attorney fees, plus up to two months' rent. Renters would be allowed to end their lease without penalty.

Metro Council prepares to go after retaliatory slumlords who run 'deplorable' rental housing The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is preparing to go after slumlords after hearing Wednesday from renters about moldy apartments, cock…

Collins-Lewis said she isn't sure proponents and opponents of the proposal will ever totally agree, but she wants to go back to the bargaining table. She's enlisted Metro Councilman Trae Welch to help her continue work on the measure.

The councilwoman moved to delete the proposal. Rather than deferral, deletion means it has not been scheduled to be discussed again on any particular date. The council unanimously agreed to deletion, and following their preemptive decision, no one from the public elected to speak.

However, the council's next meeting is already shaping up to be potentially heated. Several hot-button issues were introduced for public hearings and votes on March 13.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office will ask the council to officially turn over revenue from last year's mental health tax to the Bridge Center, a nonprofit set up by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The city-parish has drawn up an agreement for the Bridge Center to manage the psychiatric and sobering facility referenced in the tax measure.

Voters passed the tax easily, but some officials have questioned giving the money to the Bridge Center. Councilwoman Chauna Banks attempted to block the introduction, but none of the other members joined her.

Councilmen Matt Watson and Dwight Hudson also introduced a measure to fire Todd Walker, head of the parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control office. If the termination goes through, he would be the second department head to leave under a cloud. Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson resigned last month before a hearing on whether to replace her.

Baton Rouge council members aiming to to fire Mosquito Abatement director Two East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members are trying to oust the Mosquito Abatement director who has faced criticism for his spending …

Councilman Chandler Loupe will ask council staff to begin advertising the parish attorney job and accepting applications for two months.

Finally, the council will vote on a planning measure intended to lessen flooding by requiring more neighborhoods to include additional open spaces. The Planning Commission has unanimously recommended the measure, though they lessened requirements on smaller properties following a petition from local developers.