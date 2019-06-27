A new Louisiana law that takes effect in August is intended to keep infants and toddlers in rear-facing seats for a longer period of time and require that all children ride in the back seats of vehicles until they are teenagers.
The current law, initially passed in 1984 and updated in 2009, is based on a simple timeline tied to the child's age and weight. The new law considers the height and weight limits of car seats and whether a child can fit into a vehicle's seat properly.
"This law will save children's lives," said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. “It’s an enormous leap in embracing a safety culture in Louisiana."
The new law, based on standards adopted by the American Academy of Pediatrics, takes effect Aug. 1. Under it:
A child younger than 2 must be in a rear-facing child safety seat. The child should not move to a forward-facing seat until he has reached both the age of 2, as well as the highest weight or height limit of the particular rear-facing seat being used in the vehicle. (Under the old law, a child younger than 1 or weighing less than 20 pounds could ride in a rear-facing safety seat).
A child who is at least 2 and has outgrown the passenger limits of her rear-facing car seat must be restrained in a forward-facing car seat with an internal harness until the child has reached the weight or height limit of that car seat. (Under the old law, a child at least 1 but younger than 4 or who weighed at least 20 pounds but less than 40 pounds could ride in a forward-facing car seat).
A child who is at least 4, who has outgrown the weight or height limits of his safety seat, with an internal harness, must ride in a booster seat secured with a lap/shoulder seat belt. (Under the old law, a child at least 4 but younger than 6 or who weighed at least 40 pounds but not more than 60 pounds could ride in a child booster seat).
A child, ages 9 to 12, who has outgrown the booster seat and can sit all the way back against the vehicle seat, with knees bending over the edge of the seat and correctly wear a lap/shoulder seat belt can move to the vehicle's seat belt. A child that age must ride in the vehicle's rear seat, if one is available. (Under the old law, a child at least 6 or who weighed more than 60 pounds could use the vehicle's seat belt. There was no restriction on where in the vehicle the child sat).
Over the past three years, 110 children and youth, from infancy to age 14, have died in vehicle crashes in Louisiana, Dr. Joseph Kanter, with the state Department of Health, said Thursday.
"I can tell you, as an emergency room physician, I have grieved with families" in those circumstances, said Kanter, administrator and medical director for the health department's Region 1, based in New Orleans.
"We always want to know if there was anything that could have been done that could have helped prevent this death," he said.
The new law is a big step in that direction, Kanter said.
But, he added, "A law itself does not save lives. What saves lives will be behavior change."
Free car seat inspection and installation is offered at sites throughout the state, a list of which can be found at lahighwaysafety.org.