With grocery stores closed and freezers fast defrosting, the state and food banks are scrambling to get food to hurricane victims.

People on food stamps will be able to use their benefits to buy prepared meals. And food banks are organizing quantities of food stuffs, water, and ice to distribute in parishes most impacted by Hurricane Ida. All this activity will cover the gap while parish, state and federal authorities dot the i’s and cross t’s on approval of expanding food stamps to those whose incomes are too high to qualify for the program but who suffered from the storm.

“This hurricane devastated so many individuals and families in Southeast Louisiana, and their need for food is more acute than ever. That’s why our staff is working with the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to secure all possible disaster food assistance for Louisiana families,” said Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.

Food stamps are officially called SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program being added after the storm tacks “Disaster” to the front, hence is known as DSNAP.

And while bureaucracy does play a part in getting the paperwork in order, much of the DSNAP delay is tied to the idea that the benefits will kick in after electricity is back on and stores reopen.

Usually, food stamp participants are not allowed to buy “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption” with SNAP benefits through Sept. 28. “Waiving that restriction is vital in the aftermath of a storm such as Hurricane Ida, where many residents are displaced and cannot access a kitchen to prepare their meals,” according to Catherine Heitman, of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The waiver will allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy prepared foods available at any retailer that accepts EBT cards, usually grocery stores. Restaurant purchases are still prohibited.

In the meantime, the food banks on Tuesday coordinated with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry also with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for supplies.

Though DSNAP benefits are a week or two away for people otherwise aren’t eligible for food stamps, people harmed by the hurricane should start registering. Registration doesn’t guarantee acceptance, but it will move the process on faster, Heitman said.

Korey Patty, executive director of Feeding Louisiana, a statewide association of food banks, applied Tuesday for permission to suspend proof of income requirements to allow them to deliver commodities to those impacted by the disaster.

“When DSNAP stands up, our role ramps down,” Patty said.

The food banks in the greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas are assessing the situation and preparing where food and water will be distributed, he said.

Warehouses and offices at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Harahan sustained hurricane damage — though the location in Lafayette did not — but remain operational with generator support. They’re looking for cleaning supplies, bottled water, diapers, personal hygiene items, and canned proteins, such as tuna or peanut butter.

The Red Cross has set up mobile kitchens in Morgan City, LaPlace and Hammond.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is handling the feedings at state shelters.