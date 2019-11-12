The city-parish will be hosting the Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day at a new location this upcoming weekend.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the semi-annual event will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the LSU Touchdown Village Parking Lot—which is located near the LSU Business Education Complex at 4000 S. Quad Drive.
The new location aims to provide a more efficient drop-off area and will hopefully ease traffic congestion, the mayor's office said.
DYK? Electronics and batteries are 100% recyclable, but NOT through curbside recycling pickup? Instead, bring them to our Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day Nov. 16! Special thanks to our partners at @CACRCRecycles. More: https://t.co/rhglXlxBGS pic.twitter.com/SoVcdkmse3— City of Baton Rouge (@TheCityofBR) November 12, 2019
Residents with valid East Baton Rouge Parish identification can drop off the following items for safe recycling:
Fire extinguishers, fertilizers, pool chemicals, insecticides, pesticides, gasoline, cleaning products, oil paint and paint products, automobile tires, used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil and fuel filters, cooking oil, fluorescent tubes, ballasts and compact fluorescent bulbs, lead acid, nickel-cadmium and alkaline batteries, stereos and televisions, ink cartridges, phones, fax machines, computer and computer components, flat screen monitors, wires and laptops.
Liquids must be labeled and closed in five-gallon or less containers.
Items that will not be accepted include the following:
Ammunition, explosives, fireworks, non-residential waste, radioactive devices such as smoke and fire detectors, large gas cylinders such as helium, acetylene or Freon, Styrofoam peanuts, school lab waste, white good appliances or furniture, copiers, construction and demolition debris, asbestos-containing building materials and biomedical hazardous material.
City-parish officials say more than three million pounds of household hazardous materials have been been safely disposed over the past 28 years through collection events.
