As debris is brought out to the curb from flooded East Baton Rouge Parish homes this week, the city-parish will determine whether its emergency debris contract should be activated to put additional trucks on the road, an official said Wednesday.
"We're assessing the situation now," said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office.
The emergency debris contract, with DRC Emergency Services, was last activated in February; the company helped trim branches hanging over streets after an icy winter storm.
In the meantime, the city-parish's regular trash pickup provider, Republic Services, will continue picking up debris brought to the curb, as usual, Armstrong said Wednesday.
He added that "for citizens who file claims with their insurance companies, their insurance should pay for debris removal."
"That would help out a lot," he said.