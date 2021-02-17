A fire tore through a four-plex on O'Neal Lane in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night, displacing 17 people, including five children, according to St. George fire officials.
The blaze started around 7:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of O'Neal Lane.
No one was injured.
St. George fire officials said fire was shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived. About an hour later, the fire was under control, but the complex was a total loss.
Three families were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to help.
The fire's cause isn't yet known.