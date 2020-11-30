DONALDSONVILLE — A third man has been arrested in a rolling shooting along La. 70 that killed a Donaldsonville man and injured one other in mid-October, Ascension sheriff's deputies said Monday.
Jacoby Green, 21, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Nov. 26 and booked on counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and assault by drive-by shooting, sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
Brandon Turner, 35, was fatally shot around midnight Oct. 19 while driving on the highway just east of the La. 3089 split in front of the CF Industries complex when a vehicle pulled along side him and at least one of the occupants opened fire, deputies have said.
Sheriff's investigators have said there is no evidence that Turner fired at the other vehicle. They also can't say how long the other vehicle may have been following Turner's vehicle.
Turner crashed moments after the shooting. A passenger with Turner was also injured and taken to an area hospital.
Deputies later found Turner dead behind the wheel of the car.
In early November, two others, Mark A. Johnson Jr., 22, and Trae Muse, 21, both of Donaldsonville, were arrested on second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other counts similar to Green's.
They remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville Monday each with bail of $300,000.
Green was awaiting the setting of bail Monday, online jail records say.