GONZALES — City police officers say they are seeking the public's help to find a 36-year-old Gonzales woman who has been missing since she reportedly left home five months ago to visit a boyfriend in Mississippi.
Ana Calderon-Calcano has not been seen or heard from by her family since May 2019 but her a black 2011 Hyundai Elantra was spotted in New Orleans earlier this month, Gonzales Police Lt. Steven Nethken said Monday.
Gonzales investigators found footage of the car being driven past a traffic camera in early October, but Nethken said it's not clear who was driving the car.
Detectives don't know of a reason that Calderon-Calcano might have been in New Orleans and she was last seen in May leaving her sister's house -- where Calderon-Calcano also lived -- to meet up with the boyfriend, Nethken said.
Detectives say the family doesn't know who the boyfriend is or where he lives in Mississippi.
Calderon-Calcano's family members reported her missing on Oct. 20, Nethken said.
Her car has the Louisiana license plate number 456CDL.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Calderon-Calcano should call Crime Stoppers or the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.