Twenty-third Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin has reorganized management responsibilities among some of his staff after the recent retirement of longtime investigator and top administrator Billy Clark.
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office covers Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes and has a roughly 70-person staff with an annual budget of about $4.7 million per year.
Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for the District Attorney's office, said Babin has broken up Clark's old duties and given some of them to him and some to others as part of a broader realignment and series of promotions.
Cavalier, who has been with the District Attorney's Office for about seven years, has been promoted to chief of staff and chief criminal investigator.
Cavalier has been one of the office's public faces as its chief media contact for the past few years and will continue to carry out that duty, he said.
Jason Casso, who has been with the office for more than a decade, has been promoted to administrator and director of public affairs, according to an office statement.
Among his duties, Casso will take over administration of Babin's office buildings from Clark and will be a liaison between Babin's office and the wider public, including for public events.
Edward Landry, who has handled Babin's probation program duties, was promoted to district attorney investigator and will aid Casso with public affairs, the office statement says.
The probation program, which is a pretrial diversion program for some criminal defendants, generates about $860,000 a year in fees for Babin, nearly 20% of his annual budget.
After 34 years in the District Attorney's office, Clark has retired and is running for Assumption Parish Clerk of Court against three others. Incumbent Clerk of Court Darlene Landry is not seeking reelection.
The others running for clerk are Seth Breaux, asset manager for Louisiana Rural Ambulance Alliance; Erin Hebert, a supervisor in the clerk's office; and Annette Smith Joseph, a civil filings supervisor in the clerk's office and a certified deputy clerk.
Hebert has no party; the other three are Democrats.