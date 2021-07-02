Baton Rouge city officials are suggesting that people traveling downtown Sunday evening for the city's annual fireworks demonstration stay off Government Street and instead take other routes into the area.
The city expects the River Center parking garages to be full by 5 p.m., well before the evening's fireworks display starts. It suggests parking in other downtown garages, along with legal spaces along downtown streets.
Suggested river-bound streets in downtown are North, Laurel, Florida and Convention streets, along with South Boulevard. River Road provides access from the north, and St. Louis Street goes into downtown from the south.
The Downtown Development District has a list of parking lots available at https://downtownbatonrouge.org/discover-downtown/places/parking/map