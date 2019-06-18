As complaints about trash service in East Baton Rouge Parish pile up, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome plans to release an action plan for improvements.

Last month, Metro Council grilled representatives from Republic Services about residential trash service after receiving a litany of complaints from constituents across the parish regarding poor service in recent months.

According to previous reports, there had been more than 3,500 complaints about missed recycling and about 6,000 more concerning missed garbage collections.

Broome will hold a press conference to discuss "the improvement action plan for local garbage and recycling services" at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Representatives from Republic Services blamed the issues on a national driver shortage. The same officials claimed the company had called in a special team it normally deploys during hurricanes and natural disasters to pitch in and help with Baton Rouge trash service.

Company reps also expressed other problems to the Metro Council which they said were out of their control like, its contract with the city-parish only applies to picking up trash at occupied homes so if someone illegally dumps on an abandoned lot, it didn't necessarily fall on them to handle. Another issue they talked about involved construction and landscape contractors who were leaving their waste curbside instead of hauling it off themselves like they're supposed to.

