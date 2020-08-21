East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said her name was mistakenly included on a letter sent by several Democrats to national party leaders last week urging them to avoid supporting the right to abortion in the party's national platform.

The letter, organized by Democrats For Life of America, includes more than 100 signatories, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, and asks that the platform include language recognizing the "differing and deeply held views on abortion" as not to alienate potential voters.

Broome, who is up for re-election, has long advocated against abortion and sponsored a law while in the Legislature that requires pregnant women to see an ultrasound and hear the heartbeat of their fetus before having an abortion.

Democrats for Life posted on its Facebook page last Saturday that "due to a miscommunication," Broome's name was attached to the letter, and that the group asks that she be "disassociated from the letter in all forms."

Broome's campaign echoed that statement, writing in a press release that Democrats for Life "mistakenly added Mayor Broome's name to the letter, but the organization corrected their error over the weekend."

The letter sent to members of the party's platform committee also warns against supporting taxpayer-funded abortions by repealing the Hyde Amendment, a decades-long provision that bars the federal government from providing financial support for most abortions.

+4 Mayor Broome's preferred method of bonding with council members? Joining them at church Sometimes, she claps along to evangelical music and hymns. Other times, she kneels in stained glass sanctuaries. And once or twice, she has ev…

The Democratic National Convention ended Thursday. Its platform posted online Friday expressed support for abortion rights in its health and safety category.