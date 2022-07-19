While the city-parish is making significant strides in the array of flood mitigation work on tap, there are some projects that are still waiting in the stagnant waters of bureaucratic red tape.
Those projects are many of the ones attached to a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant the Metro Council earmarked funding for three years ago.
Work to relieve erosion along Hurricane Creek in north Baton Rouge, bridge replacement at various points along Dawson Creek and the removal of debris and other restrictions crippling water flow in Ward Creed near Siegen Lane are among the list of projects.
As often is the case with federally funded projects, bureaucracy is often cited as the holdup between when projects are announced and when the public starts seeing shovels hitting the ground.
"Every government project has its own rules, regulations and policies we have to follow," explains Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage. "It's the process. And if we don't follow them, we open ourselves up to losing federal money (and) that's not a good solution either."
Matching funds for the slate of projects were approved by the Metro Council back in September 2019. That was after a nearly two-year wait for grant approval from the federal government for flood mitigation work the city-parish identified following the 2016 floods.
The 25% match for the six projects, estimated at around $42.3 million, was mostly for engineering and design work.
It still could be another two to three years before there is actually any tangible movement on those projects. They're all in varying stages of the review process by FEMA due to plan amendments. All the necessary funding has been secured though.
"They're all in the federal review process," Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the Mayor's Office, said last week when asked about progress on the projects. "These review processes typically take six months."
Armstrong said the review process is "strenuous" and often requires multiple passes when there are back-and-forth amendments, which tend to prolong matters.
But he notes that the more than $20 million the city-parish received from the American Rescue Plan being used for drainage work had fewer procedural hurdles to jump. Because of that, the city-parish has cleaned 20,000 cubic yards of muck from Bayou Manchac, which drains much of the southern half of the parish, and last year cleaned 16 million pounds of debris from more than 60 miles of the city-parish underground drainage system, according to previous reports.
The city-parish's Hazard Mitigation Grant Projects are tied to its Stormwater Master Plan work, which is nearing completion.
The city-parish hired consultants after the 2016 floods to cultivate local hydrology data that can be used to prioritize infrastructure projects and guide amendments to the city-parish building code.
The six projects the administration has targeted for the grant funds include:
Port Hudson-Pride Road stream bank stabilization. The current roadway and bridge are at risk of failure from flood-related hazards, such as erosion of the road structure. This goal is to stabilize the roadway and bridge.
Hurricane Creek Slope paving near Plank Road. The Plank Road bridge crossing at Hurricane Creek, approximately 2,500 feet south of the Airline Highway and Plank Road intersection, is near an area of stream bank that has eroded over the years due to flooding. The city-parish intends to address erosion issues to minimize risks to Plank Road.
New bridges at Hundred Oaks and Broussard on Dawson Creek. At both locations, the culvert crossings are experiencing conveyance constrictions resulting in backwater flooding. As a result, the stream bank is at risk of over-topping and damaging the surrounding area. The goal of this project is to reduce those risks.
Removal of channel restriction in Ward Creek at Siegen Lane. The current channel contains obstructions that are causing flow constrictions, resulting in increased flood risk for the area.
Box culvert replacement on Harrelson Lateral at Old Hammond Highway. Approximately 2,900 feet east of Old Hammond Highway’s intersection with Airline Highway is a box culvert at Harrelson Lateral, which is causing conveyance constrictions. As a result, the stream bank is at risk of overtopping and flooding the surrounding area. This city-parish is enlarging the box culvert.
Ward Creek distributed detention project. This project consists of detention areas distributed throughout various sites in the upper areas of the Ward Creek watershed. The sites will be given green spaces to provide extra storage for stormwater during peak runoff times and to assist with flood risk reduction.