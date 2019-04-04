Thursday's storms brought lots of water — and at least some fire — to south Louisiana.
Lightning struck Southern University's Museum of Arts around 8:30 a.m., sparking a fire that the Baton Rouge Fire Department was able to extinguish within about 30 minutes.
Another bolt hit the high school area of the MSA-West Academy in Plaquemine, though no one was hurt, school officials reported.
There were weather-related power outages Thursday morning in various neighborhoods, affect four East Baton Rouge schools that all use Entergy, said school system spokeswoman Taylor Gast. The four schools are: Claiborne Elementary, 30 minutes before power restored; Istrouma High, 1 hour to 90 minutes before power restored; Winbourne Elementary, 1 hour to 90 minutes before power restored; and Baton Rouge Magnet High, which lost power from Entergy but had a backup generator.
Elsewhere, rain poured for hours throughout the region. Residents around the New Orleans area received about 3½ to 4 inches by late afternoon, while Baton Rouge reported about 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness posted a photo of hail from Start, just east of Monroe, and said more hail had been reported in the Acadiana region.
Other than the lightning strike at Southern, however, Baton Rouge rode out the storm without much incident.
Wind knocked over a tree on Oliphant Road, causing some roof damage to a house. Parish emergency manager Clay Rives said about 2,000 homes lost power at some point during the day, but by late afternoon only 134 Entergy customers were still without power.
Though spring is tornado season in Louisiana, none were reported Thursday.
Portions of Burbank Drive and South River Road were closed due to water, but no major flooding was reported, Rives said.
Communities south of the I-10/12 corridor bore the brunt of Thursday's rain, said meteorologist Gavin Phillips of the National Weather Service's Slidell office.
Phillips is already looking ahead to the weekend. While Thursday's storm "overachieved" compared to the initial forecast, Sunday's could be worse.
The Weather Service is predicting an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, and Phillips said there's a good chance of rain carrying into Monday. Meteorologists haven't predicted a specific rainfall amount yet; Phillips said that information will start being released on Friday.
The weekend storm could track farther north than Thursday's, and forecasters believe it may linger over the area, meaning water will have to drain across the already saturated ground. When asked Thursday, Phillips said the Weather Service could not rule out the possibility of river flooding.
Baton Rouge's weather Friday could be wet or dry; the Weather Service is calling it a toss-up. The city might get a reprieve on Saturday: There's only a 20 percent chance of rain during the day or that night.
Advocate staff reporter Charles Lussier contributed to this report.