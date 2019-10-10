The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations is hoping to get an ordinance regulating the placement of 5G cell towers before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in November, though the city-parish is still ironing out the exact language of the legislation.

“It’s been a lengthy process, but I think it is merited given the gravity of what we’re dealing with,” said Sheri Morris, an attorney hired by the neighborhood group to help craft the ordinance.

The “small cell” towers, which generally resemble lamp posts but with a shoe-box sized attachment instead of a light, are designed to increase cellphone signals. AT&T began installing them in residential neighborhoods this year, prompting an outcry from residents who complained they are unsightly and will lower their property values.

The city-parish responded in May by asking the telecommunications company to cease new installations, and in June, the Metro Council agreed to refashion the rules governing the placement of the cell towers after homeowners complained about their intrusiveness and feared health effects.

"As a councilman, and I'm not pointing fingers, I didn't do my job. Period," Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson told his colleagues during the June public hearing. "We got to do a better job, at least I do."

Adopted in September 2017 and amended in 2018, the permitting rules allow the utility poles to pop up in public rights of way in front of homes, sparking dissent from homeowners who said they were unaware of what was coming and had received little to no notice from providers.

The federation previously planned on having a draft ordinance ready in September, though that was delayed to ensure the language of the legislation is effective. The parish attorney's office is currently reviewing a draft ordinance with officials at the city-parish's finance, public works, and inspections departments.

Under the current ordinance, the cell provider submits its permit application to the city-parish and workers check aerial images for any conflicts. The city-parish is not currently empowered to consider aesthetic considerations.

At a federation meeting Thursday, details of the draft ordinance were presented. The proposed update would give the city-parish much more authority to control construction of the towers in public rights of way.

The proposal lays out a lengthier application process to provide the city-parish with more information when determining whether to approve a permit. It also requires telecommunication companies to notify nearby landowners with mailers and posters.

"That's to allow stakeholders to note their objections before the cement is in the ground and the pole is difficult to move," Morris said.

The draft ordinance is also set to include language on a permit appeals process, set minimum construction standards, allow homeowners associations to designate preferred locations, and authorize the city-parish to develop a design manual which can easily be updated as the technology evolves.

The city-parish is one of countless municipalities across the country grappling with the rollout of the new technology, which nationwide will require hundreds of thousands of new towers and small-cell sites.

The Federal Communications Commission rankled some local jurisdictions last year when it enacted an order implementing a “shot clock” requiring officials to approve or deny carriers’ applications within a 60- to 90-day period, depending on the type of request. If the deadlines aren’t met, carriers have grounds to sue.

More than 90 cities and counties have joined together in a lawsuit, currently before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the FCC has overstepped its authority in restricting how much authority local governments have in regulating the devices.

Gary Patureau, who heads the federation of civic association's cell tower task force, said he hopes the proposed ordinance satisfies the city-parish, telecommunication companies and homeowners associations.

"We want to have a consensus going in," Patureau said. "Our goal is not to have a political battle."