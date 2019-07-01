City-Parish Drainage Maintenance crews are working to address common drainage issues around the parish in preparation for scattered thunderstorms the next few days, according to the mayor’s office.
On Tuesday crews will clean curbs and gutters around storm drains, clear drift from cross-drain pipes, and clean pipes and catch basins. They will prioritize areas of the parish that experienced standing water from the June 6 storm in an effort to prevent future flooding.
“I encourage citizens to keep drains near their homes and businesses free from leaves and trash, as these are contributors to backups during heavy rains like we’ve been experiencing lately,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a news release Monday.
The mayor’s office reports the City-Parish spends $8 million annually on storm-drain maintenance, inspections and repairs.