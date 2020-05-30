As protests continued across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a landmark familiar to LSU and its fans was largely unrecognizable.

Windows had been smashed in at the College Football Hall of Fame and items carried out as protests took to Atlanta streets Friday.

College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin told ESPN that the damage was primarily in the gift shop and no one was able to enter the museum area.

"We support the peaceful protests that honor [Floyd's] memory but unfortunately deteriorated into chaos and disorder," Beaudin said in a statement.

The $68.5 million facility, one of several buildings and businesses damaged, is located just minutes from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- the location of the Tigers' victories in the 2019 SEC Championship and Peach Bowl.

Also worth noting: 2020 SEC Media Days were set to be here in July. Although they might've been cancelled or done remotely, anyway.https://t.co/1NYJQzvBWW — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 30, 2020

The facility was host to media day before each and was scheduled to be the host of the SEC Media Days beginning on July 13.

Many items were carried out of the facility, but nothing that can't be replaced, the hall of fame said Saturday afternoon.

"Today we began the process of picking up the pieces and repairing what was lost at the College Football Hall of Fame," it read. "Thankfully our legendary artifacts and treasures remain, everything else we can replace."

Today we began the process of picking up the pieces and repairing what was lost at the College Football Hall of Fame. Thankfully our legendary artifacts and treasures remain, everything else we can replace. We look forward to welcoming you back soon! — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) May 30, 2020

It's unclear exactly what or how many items were stolen, but reports indicate the gift shop was looted. A handful of LSU items were front-and-center in th museum area before the College Football Playoff semifinal in December, including the jerseys of Grant Delpit and Joe Burrow, an LSU helmet and other items.

Protests to challenge police brutality against black communities have emerged in cities across the nation since Floyd's death on May 25. A video of the incident showed 44-year-old officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on the neck of Floyd as he was pressed to the ground and yelling that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and booked on murder and manslaughter counts.

Protests emerged in New Orleans Saturday morning but remained peaceful as they marched on Canal Street with chants of "no justice, no peace."

