PONCHATOULA — Plans to build a $90 million resort at Port Manchac are on hold as the port's governing commission awaits an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General on its authority to lease the property, the developer says.

"We’re just sitting back and weighing our options," Terry Jones, the developer who is the spokesman for the Village at Port Manchac, said in a recent interview.

The South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission voted at its July meeting to request the state legal opinion after its attorney raised questions about whether the port could legally turn from an industrial port to a partly residential community. Jones wants to develop a hotel, boardwalk and single-family homes on the 40-acre Port Manchac site and an adjoining 100 acres of wetlands the port has authority to market.

A top official with the state Department of Transportation and Development signed a letter, which wasn't provided to commissioners at the time, suggesting they have the legal authority to lease the property for a resort project if that's what they want to do.

The commission's chairman is questioning why the letter favorable to developers wasn't presented to the board at the time.

The letter answered two of the commissioners' most pressing questions: DOTD said nothing reviewed "raises any concerns" about the port commission's authority to go forward with the development.

The letter also says DOTD would not claw back $2.9 million in funding, so long as the port retains ownership of the property.

"DOTD encourages the Port to look towards those non-traditional uses as guidance as it seeks to distinguish itself in the port community," said the letter signed by Thomas Clark, director of the Office of Multimodal Commerce.

The letter was sent the morning of the July 10 South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission meeting. But the port's executive director, Pat Dufresne, who has opposed the vacation development, did not share it with the commissioners.

The port is currently being used for industrial purposes by a tenant that blends chemicals at the site. Until now, port officials have concentrated on upgrading the facility for more industrial uses.

Port Consultant Gary LaGrange mentioned the DOTD letter briefly in his comments at the July meeting, but Dufresne refused to give it to a reporter after the meeting, due to "conflicts in the contents."

The letter was read in full at the Aug. 14 meeting at the request of the commission's chairman, Daryl Ferrara.

"I feel the letter should have been presented before the meeting, regardless of the content. It's not for Pat to decide if it's inaccurate," Ferrara said after the August meeting.

Ferrara said, however, that the letter would not have changed his decision to seek an opinion from the Attorney General's Office.

Andre Coudrain, lawyer for the port commission, agreed. The letter does not say how DOTD came to its legal opinion and what they knew about the development, he said.

"It did not answer the question for me," Coudrain said of determining the port's legal authority to lease the property to the Village at Port Manchac group.

Ferrara said he thought DOTD should, nonetheless, have consulted the port commission and its attorney before drafting the letter.

"We weren't on the same page," Ferrara said.

At the July meeting, the port commissioners floated the idea of allowing the developers to access the property and begin their studies without a lease, but the developers have not moved forward on that proposal.

Terry Jones says he has investors ready to put up money for the resort project but has declined to name any investors beyond himself, business partner Steve Jones (no relation), Gary Solomon and engineering firm Stantech.

While the Village at Manchac concept was first put to the port commission in May 15, developers had been shopping their vision to parish residents since at least December. They also met with Clark, the DOTD official, in early May. The locals and the state official were required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Kim Coates, the leader of the Save Our Manchac Coalition, said Parish President Robby Miller invited her to learn about the project the day after a December meeting when she opposed a controversial graphite facility that also wanted to locate at the port.

"I decided to go, because I needed to be prepared for what was coming. I knew if I had to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that it wasn’t good,” Coates said.

At a June 12 meeting, the developers made their pitch to the commission and faced push back from Dufresne and environmentalists. Residents questioned whether the resort branded as ecotourism would harm the area that contains undeveloped wetlands and serves as a storm surge barrier during hurricanes. They also raised fears about adding homes in a place that is struggling to keep up in terms of infrastructure and schools.

Emails obtained by The Advocate through a public records request show developers Terry Jones and Steve Jones subsequently requested a meeting with Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Department of Transportation.

On June 26, Steve Jones, a registered lobbyist for SumIT Credits, a tax credit and incentive consulting firm, reached out directly to Wilson.

"Shawn," Steve Jones wrote. "Would you have time to let us show you our Resort concept plan on the South Tangipahoa Port. I think you should be aware of our concept and plan."

Wilson responded within hours, connecting the developer with his assistant for the meeting.

"I am happy to visit with you," Wilson wrote.

The developers met with Wilson, the developers and Miller on July 9, the day before the port commission's meeting to decide whether to sign an agreement with the developers.

"We were simply making inquiries and finding out were DOTD stands," developer Terry Jones said in an interview.

Meanwhile, DOTD was facing demands from Dufresne, who wanted Clark to attend the July 10 meeting "to voice our support of the state's port infrastructure," according to an email from Clark. And Miller was asking Wilson to provide a statement addressing the port's authority, after commissioners and their attorney raised questions.

"I can't make it but have asked staff to prepare a possible statement that straddles the line," Clark wrote to Wilson on June 26.

After the developers meeting with DOTD, Steve Jones followed up with the legal analysis performed by his attorney, Troy Villa, that justifies the developers' position that the port can be used for the Village at Manchac project.

Brandie Richardson, a spokeswoman for DOTD, said the agency's legal department prepared the July 10 letter after a review of the statute that created the port and the port priority funding program.

At its August meeting, the port commission addressed the Village at Port Manchac and an idea to turn the port into a container stuffing facility for polymer pellets.

Dufresne and LaGrange said they met with Wilson and Clark in the intervening month for what they described as a good exchange of information.

'We’re just trying to clarify," Dufresne told the port commissioners Aug. 14. "We wouldn't want to bankrupt the port at the strike of a pen."

He was referring to the possibility that the port commission might be forced to repay the approximately $3 million DOTD has funded in port improvements.