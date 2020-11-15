East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with area healthcare officials, will provide an update on coronavirus trends in a Monday news conference at 9:30 a.m.
The mayor's office said in a news release that the update "relates to protecting hospital capacity and the economy."
Louisiana’s coronavirus cases continued to surge over the weekend, further solidifying the evidence that the state is starting a third major outbreak as infections are hitting record levels nationwide.
The number of newly reported cases on Sunday continued a sharp climb, bringing the weekly total to nearly twice where it was just seven days ago. And that’s been accompanied by a steady increase in hospitalizations: The 753 people hospitalized with the coronavirus on Saturday is 21% higher than the number a week before.
The climbing infection and hospitalization rates have already generated alarm from state and some local officials in Louisiana, with warnings that if the case count continues to rise, restrictions may need to be tightened to tamp down on the virus’s spread.