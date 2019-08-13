The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council's appointment of the next parish attorney is shaping up to be a close decision between the two internal candidates vying for the post, according to several council members interviewed Tuesday.

The two leading candidates — interim Parish Attorney Andy Dotson and Greg Rome, director of risk management and litigation in the Parish Attorney's Office — received the top scores from the selection committee following interviews last month.

Dotson, who been leading the office for the past six months after Lea Anne Batson's departure under a cloud of controversy, scored 16 points higher than Rome on a 400-point scale used by the selection committee.

The Metro Council isn't obligated to pick the candidate who received the highest score, setting up another debate Wednesday over an appointment that appears likely to split down party lines.

Wednesday marks the third time within five years the parish attorney position has been up for grabs. Mary Roper was fired by the Metro Council in 2014 and Batson quit last January.

"I think it's going to be a close vote," Councilman Chandler Loupe said Tuesday morning. "I haven't talked to other council members about it but I know everyone is taking a hard look at it. We've got a hard decision to make."

Loupe said he will likely vote for Rome, which Councilwoman Chauna Banks and a few others said they expected.

Banks said it's no secret that Loupe, who is sponsoring the agenda item to hold Wednesday's public hearing on the matter, has been trying to install Rome in the position since he was first elected to the council.

"We're seeing the same kind of council politics going on," Banks said Tuesday. "There has been a lot of desperation and nastiness behind the scenes, council members trying to interfere. It's going to be very unfortunate for anyone to work for a council who does that type of thing."

Banks wouldn't name the council person she was referring to.

However, she did reveal that one of the behind the scenes discussions surrounding Dotson is a debate over his residency and whether that should disqualify him from serving in the position. Banks said there are concerns about whether Dotson's wife and family live in Texas.

Banks, who said she's supporting Dotson for the post, said she doesn't think that should disqualify him. Dotson also received a thumbs-up from Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

"If someone works in Baton Rouge and goes home on the weekends to visit their family in another state, that's not our business," Wicker said. "Until we have a residency requirement, it's unfair to apply that aspect. It's not even a requirement for the job that he lives in the parish."

Councilman LaMont Cole sat in on some of the interviews last month but would only say he thinks Dotson is going a fine job as interim parish attorney.

"I respect the two internal candidates so it will be a game-time decision," Cole said.

Council Pro-Tem Scott Wilson said he hasn't made up his mind yet out of the top two candidates. But he feels neither them nor the three other prospects who were interviewed by the selection have the experience Batson had to properly lead the office.

"It's no disrespect to the candidates; they're all good people," Wilson said. "But I'm looking for someone with experience that we can trust. We had a parish attorney that was qualified."

Batson quit on the eve of a public hearing at which the Metro Council was going to consider firing her too, at the urging of Cole.

Cole has never publicly stated why he wanted Batson removed. But Loupe previously said employees in the Parish Attorney's Office had approached several council members over the course of Batson's four-year tenure in the top spot with allegations she was verbally abusive to them.

Councilman Trae Welch said he's also undecided ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

"I’m looking for someone who can work well with others. Have good temperament and can work through a problem," he said. "It's important the person in that position will have to have ability to lead. Get their team excited about working there and doing the work they do."

Councilmen Barbara Freiberg, Matt Watson, Dwight Hudson, Donna Collins-Lewis, Erika Green and Denise Amoroso could not be immediately reached Tuesday for comment.

Dotson has served as the chief city prosecutor for the past 10 years and previously served in various positions within the City Prosecutor's Office since 2009.

He received a score of 377 out of 400 points from the selection committee.

Each of the five candidates interviewed were graded on their interview, professional demeanor, oral communication, and personality and suitability. The committee was comprised of representatives from the Metro Council and the LSU and Southern University law schools.

Rome boasted about more than 20 years of experience as an attorney. His previous job experience included running his own private law firm, at which Loupe served as a partner at some point, and a six-year stint in the Public Defender's Office for the 19th Judicial District.

He received an interview score of 361 from the selection committee.

"I just think he has more civil litigation experience in that office," Loupe said about Rome. "We're getting sued four to five times a week, and we have some large pending civil litigation against us right now. Greg can handle that and will be good at organizing a team to defend us."