The Times-Picayune and The Advocate on Monday won five Green Eyeshade awards, a contest which honors the best journalism in the South.
The awards are given out by the Society of Professional Journalists.
The newsroom took four first-place awards and one second-place honor.
Here are the winners:
Deadline Reporting | Large Dailies, first place: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate: Katy Reckdahl, Katelyn Umholtz, Gordon Russell, Jeff Adelson, The collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel
Non-Deadline Reporting | Large Dailies, second place: The Advocate: Staff, Polluter's Paradise
Sports Reporting | All Dailies, first place: The Acadiana Advocate: Kevin Foote, death of Coach Robichaux
Courts & the Law Reporting | All Dailies, First Place: The Advocate: Andrea Gallo, John Simerman, Judge Jeff Hughes’ secret history
Disaster Reporting | All Dailies, First Place: The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate: Staff, The Collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel