Construction of a flyover on westbound Interstate 10 that will make it easier to exit at College Drive should be finished by the late fall of 2022, state officials said.

Boh Brothers Construction Company landed the $52.3 million state contract to do the work, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Four firms made bids.

Westbound motorists on I-10 now have to cross multiple lanes of traffic to get to College Drive.

About 17,000 cars and trucks use the exit daily.

The project also means that westbound traffic on I-12 will have the option of using the same two-lane ramp or proceeding to I-10 west.

"Once again, the state is moving forward a large, much-needed project using innovative delivery and funding mechanisms that makes these long-awaited projects a reality," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

The work is part of a $650 million plan to finance multiple projects through federal borrowing.

The flyover is linked to the widening of I-10 from La. 415 to the I-10/12 split.

"This new exit will not solve all the traffic congestion along this corridor but will contribute greatly to reducing the amount of conflict points for motorists crossing the interstate to reach the College Drive exit, making it much safer," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said, also in a statement.

Work is expected to begin in early 2021.