DARROW — Ascension sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a New Iberia man Monday who had jumped from the I-10 Bridge into the Mississippi River three days earlier near Baton Rouge, authorities said.
The body of Kevin Simoneaux, 48, was spotted Monday floating in the river near the Darrow area of southeastern Ascension by a tugboat crew, deputies said in a statement Wednesday.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Lt. Ken Albarez saw Simoneaux jump from the bridge about 11:30 a.m. Friday and his body hit the water after the deputy had tried to talk him back onto the bridge deck.
Albarez, a sheriff's traffic division supervisor, said he responded to the scene because Simoneaux's vehicle was stopped on the heavily traveled Horace Wilkinson Bridge.
The Ascension sheriff's water patrol recovered Simoneaux's body on Monday after the report from the tugboat crew, deputies said.
Albarez said his family has been notified.
Editor's note: This story was updated 11:10 a.m. Wednesday with new information about Kevin Simoneaux's residence.