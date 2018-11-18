Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spilled into a marsh near Dulac on Saturday, and state and federal officials are planning to burn the marsh Monday to remove it.
About 420 gallons of crude oil discharged from a flow line belonging to Texas Petroleum Investment Corp. into a marsh in the Lake Paige Oil and Gas Field, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday.
Personnel responded to the spill Thursday with hard boom and sorbents, the release says.
Responders determined an estimated 1,680 gallons of crude oil are unaccounted for and could be trapped in the marsh. The parties involved decided burning would be the best option to remove the oil and scheduled a burn for 9 a.m. Monday.
Officials said the source of the oil has been secured and the cause is under investigation. The impact to the environment and wildlife has not yet been determined.