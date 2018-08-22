Vice President Mike Pence will headline a fundraiser with U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise in New Orleans on Thursday, at a time when speculation is growing that each man could land in an even more powerful job.
The legal scandals and constant controversy surrounding President Donald Trump have fueled talk that Trump might be forced to make way at some point for Pence. On Tuesday, a jury found Trump’s former campaign manager guilty of fraud, and his former personal lawyer pleaded guilty to crimes that implicated the president while hinting at further revelations.
Scalise, meanwhile, is widely expected to move up a notch in the House Republican leadership to become majority leader if Republicans retain their control in November — or possibly to jump into the speaker’s office.
The possibility that both Pence and Scalise will ascend simultaneously seems remote at the moment, however. Scalise’s fortunes are inextricably bound to those of the House Republicans. If they lose their majority, he will lose most of his clout.
At this point, the chances of Pence becoming president appear stronger if Democrats gain control of the House because many Democrats are openly floating the notion of impeaching Trump in the wake of the new revelations.
That consequential backdrop, meanwhile, is the reason the two are holding their joint event. The money they raise at Thursday night’s event at the National World War II Museum will mostly be used to help finance the campaigns of Republican candidates facing tight races in other states, according to the Scalise campaign.
GOP leaders are trying to prevent Democrats from winning the 23 seats they need to take control of the House, an outcome that many analysts say is increasingly likely.
Joseph Canizaro, a New Orleans businessman and veteran Republican fundraiser, said ticket sales for the Pence/Scalise event have been brisk.
“We’re excited to have the vice president in the state,” Canizaro said. “And Steve is one of our great politicians. He could be speaker of the House one day.”
Canizaro noted that the president gets a lot of negative press, “but there is nothing negative about these two people.”
Not everyone, of course, shares that view during these politically polarized times.
Protesters are expected, although the anti-Trump crowd may be diminished by an already-scheduled event organized by Take 'Em Down NOLA in which marchers will call on Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council to remove additional Jim Crow-era monuments from the city. That march will start at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Square and end at Jackson Square, organizer Malcolm Suber said.
“If we had not scheduled our event, we would be out there” at the Pence event, Suber said. But, he added: “We’re not changing our plans just because he’s coming to town.”
Indivisible NOLA, the local chapter of a national anti-Trump group, is not organizing a protest against Pence and Scalise in order to maintain solidarity with the Take 'Em Down march, said spokeswoman Joyce Vansean.
The GOP fundraiser is occurring two days after a jury in Virginia returned a guilty verdict on eight counts of fraud against Paul Manafort, a veteran Republican operative who managed the president’s 2016 campaign for three months.
Also on Tuesday, Michael Cohen, who served for years as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer, pleaded guilty on federal charges that he broke campaign finance laws at the president’s direction. Cohen said he arranged hush-money payments to two women during the 2016 campaign so they wouldn’t publicly discuss affairs they said they had with Trump.
Charlie Cook, a Shreveport native who publishes the Cook Political Report in Washington, said he doesn’t believe Tuesday’s news developments mean that Trump will be leaving office anytime soon.
Cook noted that the Justice Department has long had a policy against indicting a sitting president, should the investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller uncover evidence of criminal misdeeds by Trump. Instead, Cook said, Mueller would likely release a report laying out his findings and conclusions for Congress to act upon.
But even if that happens, Cook noted that it would take a seemingly insurmountable number of senators — 67 — to remove the president from office if the House were to impeach him. Impeachment requires only a simple majority.
In the meantime, many big Republican donors continue to stand by the president.
Shane Guidry, who owns a Harvey-based oil field supply company, said he had dinner with Trump on Saturday at the president’s New Jersey country club. The price of admission: $100,000, with the money going to the National Republican Congressional Committee. Guidry also donated $500,000 to Trump’s 2017 inauguration, the largest contribution from any Louisianian.
“The country has been mistreated for a long period of time because the bureaucrats in Washington understand only one thing — that this is how it’s always been done,” Guidry said. “Change is good. We need a president like this. Business as usual in D.C. had to change.”
Scalise, 52, has been a member of the U.S. House since 2008. His congressional district includes Jefferson Parish and other suburban parishes.
With a friendly manner that takes the edge off his sharply conservative views, Scalise has rapidly ascended in the Republican ranks, now holding the No. 3 position in the House leadership, majority whip. He’s almost certain to move up further with the decision by Speaker Paul Ryan to retire from the House at the end of the year.
Scalise has endorsed Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California, to replace Ryan. But political analysts say that Scalise has positioned himself to leapfrog McCarthy, currently the majority leader, should McCarthy fail to secure enough votes among the Republican caucus.
“If they retain the majority, he’ll probably be speaker,” said James Carville, a veteran Democratic political consultant who lives in New Orleans. “He’s popular in Washington, and he’s popular in New Orleans. He’s a likable guy.”
But, said Carville — and it’s a major but — if Republicans lose the majority, Scalise’s power will sharply diminish, no matter his position.
“The difference between being in the majority and the minority in the House is like something Mark Twain once said in talking about the difference between the ‘right’ word and the ‘nearly right’ word,” Carville said. “Twain said it’s like the difference between the lightning bug and lightning. Right now, Scalise is a bolt of lightning. If it goes the other way, he’s a lightning bug. It’s stunning how much power the majority in the House has and how little the minority has.”
Among Scalise’s many fans is James Davison, who owns a pipeline company in north Louisiana.
“He’s a good, decent guy,” said Davison, who will attend the fundraiser. “He listens to everybody. It’s amazing that Cedric Richmond (a Democrat who represents New Orleans in the House) is one of his best friends. It helps our whole system when people are willing to get along with everybody. I’ll do whatever I need to do for Scalise. It sure would be good for the South and Louisiana to have him as speaker.”
He won’t become speaker, however, if Tammy Savoie has her way. A retired Air Force colonel, she is the leading Democrat challenging Scalise for re-election.
Asked about the Pence fundraiser, she said, “I‘m not surprised that a man who signed a law that made it legal to discriminate against American citizens is raising money for a man who was a keynote speaker for a white power group founded by David Duke.”
Savoie was referring to a 2015 law approved by Pence when he was governor of Indiana that critics said would allow discrimination against gays and lesbians. She was also referring to a 2002 speech by Scalise before a white supremacist group founded by David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and Louisiana House member. After the speech became known in 2014, Scalise said that he didn’t know of the group’s ties to Duke, and no evidence emerged to contradict him.
Michael Tisserand, a New Orleans-based writer, will be among those protesting Pence’s appearance. He’s also upset at the location.
“I think of the World War II Museum as a national site of history and a local gem, and for them to participate with the Trump administration at this time and in this way is a betrayal of their mission,” Tisserand said. “Historical amnesia is a requirement for supporting Trump and his policies.”
But renting out the museum doesn’t mean that officials there are taking sides, said Keith Darcey, a spokesman.
“The National WWII Museum does not endorse any political campaign or candidate, but we do allow all candidates from any campaign to request use of the museum campus, at a fee, for their private events,” Darcey said in an email. “Over the years, a wide range of organizations, including various political associations, have rented our venues for functions.”