LIVINGSTON — An inmate who agreed after 20 years to testify against an co-conspirator in a high-profile murder case will walk out of prison soon, after the victim's mother blessed the deal in court Thursday afternoon.
Shadrick Reed had been serving a life sentence on second-degree murder in the slaying of Eric Walber, a 16-year-old honors student from Albany who was killed while delivering pizzas in 1998.
"I have no objection to lessening his sentence," Cherie Walber, the victim's mother, told the judge. "I do want to thank Mr. Reed for his assistance, and I'm wishing him the best."
His family members embraced the victim's mother outside the courtroom after 21st Judicial District Judge Robert Morrison III agreed to reduce Reed's punishment to 20 years hard labor, a sentence his attorney said should see him out of prison within weeks.
"I think it's a just and fair sentence," his attorney, Charles Brumfield, said after the hearing. "I'm just thankful for Ms. Cherie being the person she is in this tragedy, to find the compassion in her heart to agree to it."
The reduction in sentence came in return for Reed's cooperation with prosecutors in the case against Michael Wearry, who prosecutors have said was the ringleader in Walber's slaying.
Wearry was initially sentenced to death but maintained his innocence for two decades and appealed his first-degree murder conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court threw out the conviction because of the prosecutors' failure to turn over evidence to the defense that could have helped prove his innocence.
Reed, 39, who claimed at his own trial that he was ignorant of the crime, changed his statement and agreed to testify at Wearry's retrial. But in a twist, Wearry pleaded guilty in December, just weeks before jury selection in exchange for 25 years in prison with credit for time served.
Prosecutors said in court documents that although Reed was not called to testify, his assistance helped secure Wearry's plea to manslaughter. And they would still uphold their part of the bargain by not opposing a shorter sentence.
Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall wrote that Reed was not promised any given sentence, but he was told the state would consent to a reduction in exchange for his "cooperation and truthful testimony against Michael Wearry."
The sentencing does not spell the end of the case, however. Two more co-defendants continue to challenge their second-degree murder convictions. Darrell Hampton and James "Pop" Skinner are maintaining their innocence and have recently appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court, seeking reconsideration in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in favor of Wearry.
In court documents, Wall notes that Reed's testimony also implicated Hampton, Skinner and co-defendant Randy Hutchinson, who later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Reed's recent cooperation began when detectives and prosecutors visited Reed in prison shortly after the high court's decision in 2016. But prosecutors said it was not his first incriminating statement.
At Reed's trial, then-assistant district attorney Jeff Johnson testified that Reed confessed the crime just after he was arrested in 2000. Later, he refused to give a signed statement. Reed claimed at his trial that he was at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival the night of the crime.
But after a couple of meetings with detectives in 2016, Reed retained a lawyer and offered a written statement. He also gave testimony at a bond hearing for Wearry about his and the others' involvement in the crime.
Reed wrote in the statement that he was playing dice with Wearry, Hampton, Hutchinson and Sam Scott when Walber drove by in his red Ford Escort. Wearry, according to Reed, said he wanted to "hit a lick," and when Walber passed by again, Hutchinson pulled him over and Wearry began punching him through the car window.
In a story that roughly follows the narrative given by co-defendant Scott, Reed says Wearry and Hutchinson put Walber in the hatchback, then the group piled in the car, driving around the area and beating him. Later on, the group ran into James Skinner and Eric Charles Brown, and Skinner hit the victim with his own car.
If repeated at trial, Reed's testimony would have likely been offered in support of that given by Scott, the star witness at Wearry's first trial, whose credibility defense attorneys would have challenged. Scott gave numerous inconsistent statements and very recently was arrested on drug charges.
Brumfield made the recommendation to Judge Morrison on Thursday afternoon for the 20-year sentence for Reed. Brumfield noted that others involved had received terms shorter than life. Scott and Hutchinson, both of whom entered pleas at the beginning got 10 years and 20 years, respectively.
Skinner, Hampton and Reed were sentenced to life in prison after standing individual trials for second-degree murder. Scott, the key witness, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.
In handing down Reed's sentence Thursday afternoon, Morrison applauded Cherie Walber for her "extreme dignity" throughout the lengthy case. He agreed to go along with Brumfield's recommendation after hearing her support for the change.
"I do believe that Mr. Reed has cooperated and should serve no more time than Mr. Wearry," Morrison said.