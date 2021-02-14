The sweeping revamp of downtown parking is nearing its final stretch as the city-parish prepares to spend nearly $1 million to install new parking meters and kiosks for more than 900 parking spaces in downtown Baton Rouge and around LSU.

"People will no longer have to make sure they have a pocket full of change when coming downtown," said Darryl Gissel, chief administrative officer for the city-parish.

That's because the new proposed meters the city-parish intends to install throughout downtown and parts of LSU will feature card readers and include technology allowing for mobile payments through a cellphone app. For drivers, that's a vast upgrade from the scores of meters currently downtown that only take coins — many of which are broken.

The upgrade hinges on Metro Council's approval Feb. 24 of a contract with Flowbird, a New Jersey-based company specializing in payment and ticketing systems for public transportation and parking. The council will consider awarding the contract, which is not to exceed $850,000, to install single and double spaced parking meters, multi-space kiosks and associated equipment, according to an agenda notice for which the council set a public hearing this week.

Flowbird presented the best service plan in response to the city-parish's request For proposals, and was selected by a special committee based on scoring system that compared price and companies' ability to address the needs of the city-parish.

In addition to the initial costs, the city-parish will have annual licensing costs associated with the new software.

"The rates on parking downtown will be going up with this from 50 cents an hour to $1 an hour," Gissel said. "That fee change won't go into effect until late summer. We don't want to effect people right now with the current economic climate because of the pandemic."

Installing new meters is the last component to widespread changes to parking downtown that the city-parish has done in recent years. It has already brokered a new contract with the company that now manages the public parking garages downtown.

Of the 912 current parking meters, only 583 were metered and approximately 80 were broken, stolen or vandalized, parish officials said in 2019.

Enforcement is another issue Gissel said it still being worked out among city-parish leaders. But things have improved, he said, since the city-parish has started recouping revenue from unpaid tickets by withholding tax refunds through a partnership with the state's Department of Revenue.

Gissel said the city-parish expects to see a 15 to 20% increase in billable time with the new meters with the easier payment options.

There's also incentives for downtown businesses, which will be able to buy ads that can appear on the back of receipts the meters and kiosks will generate after payment.

"The technology is great," he said. "These will be tamper proof. Solar powered. Enforcement officers won't even have to get out of their cars to read them. And with being able to put ads on the back of receipts, we'll be able to generate revenue from that."