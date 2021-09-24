Takeshia Dixon’s voice shook as she searched for words to describe her son.

Jamone Williams — a 2020 graduate of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School — was close to his mom. Conversations between the two often switched between playful ribbing and serious talks about his future.

He’d tease her about being out of touch, she said. But he’d also ask her to join him on outings. He’d talk about wanting to travel with her, to take her on vacations.

“He wanted to be a family,” she said, “do family things.”

Dixon has only memories to cherish now.

Williams, 19, was found fatally shot Sept. 18 inside his car on Greenwell Street. in Baton Rouge.

Police have yet to determine a suspect or possible motive for the killing. The lack of answers has left the community reeling.

Whoever killed Williams, Dixon said through tears at a memorial service Friday, “took a lot of my heart — I can never get that back.”

His sister was his best friend, she added. “And she doesn’t have that anymore,” Dixon said. “They robbed us of that.”

Friends and family who joined Dixon for a balloon release and vigil at Cristo Rey High School in Baton Rouge Friday evening described Williams as a protector and a confidante — someone who could offer an encouraging word or a quick joke.

Whatever the moment called for.

His loss leaves an immeasurable hole, longtime friend and fellow Cristo Rey graduate Erion Davison said.

Baton Rouge Police investigate death of man, body found in vehicle on Greenwell Street Baton Rouge Police are investigating as a homicide the death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found inside his vehicle from an apparent gun…

When she first received a text telling her the news, she said she refused to believe it.

“I was really in shock,” Davison said. “Jamone was never the type of person that somebody would be after. He was a very friendly person. He didn’t mind meeting anybody, he didn’t mind talking to you first. If he saw you by yourself, he would go up to you and talk to you.”

To have him gone, she said, is devastating.

Dixon said her son, a voracious reader and multi-sport athlete, traveled to several U.S. states in his short life and loved to learn new languages. She said he’d achieved varying degrees of fluency in Japanese, German, Spanish and Chinese.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

He looked forward to one day venturing outside the United States to experience new cultures.

He dreamed of leaving Baton Rouge for college in California. Dixon said he planned to save up for tuition by working a trade job with his father in Mississippi.

A Louisianan at heart, however, Williams planned to eventually return to his hometown with the intention of building better housing in his central Baton Rouge neighborhood of Cedarcrest, his mother said.

Williams wanted more, not only for himself, but for his community, said Alainna Matens, who taught the teen’s sophomore year religion class.

“I know he came from humble beginnings and he grew up seeing a lot of homelessness and violence,” she said. “He didn’t have much, but he had a mother and a grandmother who worked very hard to get him to be the one to break that generational cycle.”

When he wasn’t playing sports or spending time with family or friends, Williams often checked in on his neighbors and helped hand out meals to those in need.

Charmed by the student who dedicated so much of his life to helping those around him, Matens said she nominated Williams for the Young Heroes Award in 2019.

He was also previously named the school’s 2018 Religion Student of the Year.

“He made such a difference in my life, and I had seen him make such a difference to so many of his fellow students and even other adults on campus,” Matens said. “He really was the best of us. He was the best of what society has to offer.”

Matens recalled when Williams bought new shoes for a diabetic neighbor whose feet had become too swollen for his old pair.

“(Williams) was only 19 years old and had already accomplished so much,” Maten said. “To think he’ll never do all those things he set out to do, to be successful and put that money back into North Baton Rouge, see future generations have it better and easier than he did — everybody needs to be devastated at what was taken from us.”

As the community mourns his loss, Williams’ large extended family is grappling with how to move on without him.

“He talked to each and every one of his cousins every single day,” Dixon said. “Now they don’t have that person to play with them or talk to them on a daily basis.”

BRPD urges anyone with information about Williams’ case to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Dixon said her daughter tells her to stay strong, so whoever killed Williams can be brought to justice.

“Whatever it takes,” Dixon said. “We need justice for my son.”