The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will have to revisit its appointment of an interim representative for District 12 after being informed then-councilwoman Barbara Freiberg did not properly vacate her seat.
The mix-up, brought to light by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, means the council’s appointment last week of Jennifer Racca is null and void because Freiberg’s resignation didn’t take effect until Monday when she submitted her notarized resignation letter to the Secretary of State's Office.
She had, instead, submitted the letter only to the Parish Council Administrator's Office.
“I’m truly sorry about what happened obviously,” Freiberg said. “I certainly believed everything I was doing was following the procedures I was told to follow.”
Freiberg, who is leaving the Metro Council after having been elected to the state Legislature, said she was informed about the mistake from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin this past weekend while in D.C. attending the annual Washington Mardi Gras event.
Racca’s appointment being invalid also means the Metro Council will have to revisit several items and board appointments the 31-year-old attorney voted on after she was named as Freiberg’s successor at last week’s meeting.
Racca on Monday declined to comment on the turn of events.
Freiberg apparently submitted her resignation letter only to the Council Administrator’s Office, in which she set her resignation date on Jan. 12, the day before she was sworn into her District 70 seat in the state’s House of Representatives.
Trey Brey, press secretary for the Louisiana Secretary of State, said Freiberg's resignation had to be notarized and submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office as well, which Freiberg finally did Monday.
"They now have until Feb. 17 — 20 days from today — to make the appointment," Brey said.
Council members Scott Wilson, Dwight Hudson and Donna Collins-Lewis opted to call a special meeting for 3 p.m. Wednesday to revisit the appointment vote.
“I just somehow think it fell through the cracks,” Wilson said Monday. “It got caught and now we’re trying to rectify the situation.”
Wilson said he intends to vote for Racca again. He was supported last time by fellow Republicans Dwight Hudson, Chandler Loupe, Denise Amoroso, Trae Welch and Matt Watson.
Freiberg said Monday she’s hoping the appointment is unanimous the second time around.
But it doesn’t appear that’ll be the case based on comments Councilwoman Chauna Banks made Monday.
Banks is now questioning whether it’s legal for such an appointment to be made with just six votes since most decisions by the council require 7 or more to be affirmed.
“I think we should wait and revisit this at our Feb. 12 meeting and ask the Parish Attorney’s Office if it’s legal to do anything with a six-member vote,” she said.
“I need to rectify that to be consistent with all other ordinances in the Plan of Government,” Banks added.
According to the ordinance outlining the procedure the Metro Council now uses to make vacancy appoints, which Banks championed and was adopted last year, a nominee must receive a “majority of votes of the remaining members of the council.”
Council Administrator Ashley Beck said that majority would be six votes when the council is down to 11 members due to a vacated seat.
The Metro Council will again choose from the same pool of nine candidates.
Beck said the council will also have to reconsider eight agenda items from his last meeting either because Racca had motioned for their approval or was one of the seven votes needed to approve various board appointments that took place.
District 12 includes Southdowns, Kenilworth, Valley Park, Concord Estates and Mayfair, among other neighborhoods.