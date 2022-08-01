Louisiana’s strict abortion ban is now back in effect.
19th Judicial District Judge Don Johnson signed an order late Friday that allows the state to enforce the law, the latest in a back-and-forth legal dispute. It is the third time since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that the state’s trigger ban -- long championed by anti-abortion lawmakers and governors -- has taken effect.
A three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, all Republicans, ruled last week that the district court’s preliminary injunction blocking the abortion ban must be suspended while Attorney General Jeff Landry appeals the ruling. Johnson, who ruled in favor of abortion providers challenging the law, then suspended the preliminary injunction he had granted.
The ban, passed into law in 2006 and updated this year, subjects doctors and others who perform abortions to up to 15 years in prison.
Attorneys for plaintiffs and Landry didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
The courts have gone back and forth on Louisiana’s abortion ban since providers filed suit, arguing the laws are unconstitutionally vague and would wreak havoc on health care in the state. The ban could again be blocked as the appeals play out in higher courts. Observers expect the state Supreme Court to be the ultimate arbiter, and for a near-total ban to eventually take effect, either through the courts or Republican-dominated Legislature.
While abortion access had stayed alive in the month after the Supreme Court overturned a half-century of precedent guaranteeing a right to an abortion, state Health Department figures show the number of abortions has waned. Last year, an average of 620 abortions a month were reported to the state. Since the Supreme Court decision a little over a month ago, 249 abortions were reported to the state.
Plaintiffs in the case noted the appeal over the preliminary injunction itself hasn’t yet been heard by an appeals court. The 1st Circuit ruled on a procedural question: whether Johnson’s preliminary injunction should be suspended while Landry appeals.
The Louisiana Department of Health was also expected Monday to release a list of conditions that are deemed “medically futile,” which would allow doctors to perform abortions even with the ban in place. A slew of doctors filed affidavits in court saying the law makes it unclear when they can perform life-saving abortion procedures; Landry’s attorneys argue doctors won’t face punishment if they use “reasonable medical judgement.”