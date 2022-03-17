The Angola Prison Rodeo will return next month after missing the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Department of Corrections said Thursday the rodeo will be held April 23-24. Tickets to the "Wildest Show in the South" are $20 and available at the www.angolarodeo.com website.
The department said the rodeo features events like Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull-Dogging, and the world famous Guts-n-Glory. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 1 p.m.
The event features bands, food and arts and crafts, including jewelry, leather goods, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture and toys, all made by incarcerated individuals.
Proceeds benefit re-entry programs designed to lower recidivism.