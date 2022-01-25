A man died in a wreck Tuesday after his car struck the back of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 55 near Amite, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
The man, whom police did not identify, was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion northbound on I-55 near the Amite exit when police said his vehicle hit the back of a Peterbilt Car Hauler — an 18-wheeler used to transport smaller vehicles.
The Scion veered off the road to the right of the interstate and hit a tree, State Police said, killing the driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt. Officers pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said the 18-wheeler's driver was properly restrained and sustained no injuries in the crash. That driver was not suspected of being impaired after providing a breath sample that showed no alcohol presence, the authorities said.