A garbage collector was killed early Monday morning when another vehicle plowed into the back of the trash truck he was riding on.
Authorities said one person was killed and another injured after a crash involving a garbage truck on Old Jefferson Highway.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the crash occurred on Old Jefferson at the Castle Ridge intersection near Antioch Road. It was reported around 6 a.m.
Chustz said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The victim was an employee of Richard's Disposal, Inc., a local trash collection company with offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Carla Smith, office manager for Richard's Disposal, said the man was riding on the back of the truck when the crash occurred.
She said her understanding is that the truck had come to a stop and the person riding on the other side had jumped off to grab a trash barrel and avoided the impact of the crash.
The man who died had worked with the company for several years, taken some time off and then returned about a month ago. Smith said he was a hard worker and "a sweet guy" who generally kept to himself.
She said it's easy to forget how dangerous the job can be.
Richard's Disposal subcontracts with Republic Waste to pick up trash in some areas across Baton Rouge. Smith said the truck involved in the crash was completing its normal Monday morning route.
Jefferson Highway was closed in both directions between Antioch Road and Castle Ridge for about three hours Monday morning while crews processed and cleaned up the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.