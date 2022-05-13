East Baton Rouge Parish is considering severely diminishing a policy that lets some employees start collecting retirement benefits while still working, but some officials fear doing so could drive key staff out of their jobs.
Changes to this “retire/rehire” system won’t affect employees currently using it. But they could hurt the city-parish’s ability to retain staff with institutional knowledge at the highest levels of the city-parish government in the midst of a hiring shortage, Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson said.
“My concern with what they eventually brought to us was that the program wouldn’t be attractive at all to retain the employees that we need to retain,” Hudson said.
The current policy lets city-parish employees return to full-time jobs while getting paid for 29 hours of work a week —or 72.5% of their pre retirement salary — while also collecting their retirement benefits.
About 50 employees are retire/rehires, according to the board that oversees the retirement system.
The board has debated changes to the retirement system ordinance since early last year. The discussion was prompted by a December 2020 report from the retirement system’s actuary that said the current practices may be out of compliance with Internal Revenue Service guidelines.
The seven-member body grappled for months with the same question: Should they impose the strictest changes to the system that were recommended by the board’s actuary to ensure compliance with the IRS, or take a softer approach that risks IRS scrutiny without driving away staff?
In February, the tighter restrictions won out when a divided board voted to recommend Metro Council amend the ordinance, requiring retirees to wait at least 6 months before returning to work — with no emergency exceptions. It also recommended employees be limited to 25% of the wages they earned when they retired, and that they can only be re-employed for 1 year, except in "extraordinary circumstances."
“The Board has taken a very conservative approach to the changes within the ordinance, which will ensure a level of sustainable IRS compliance,” board president J. Daniels wrote in a February statement.
Hudson deleted the introduction of the amendments from the council agenda in March to work with the board to reconfigure its legislation. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet has joined Hudson in that effort.
“I certainly want a program that is compliant with all the federal regulations but also one that recognizes that it’s a tough job market and the city-parish is having a tough time filling some roles,” Gaudet said.
Daniels declined to comment on discussions with council members for this article.
In a May 5 letter to the retirement system’s attorney, the pair inquired about the impact of reducing the separation period to 60 days instead of the recommended 6 months, increasing the limit on wages from the recommended 25% and increasing the reemployment period to as much as 10 years instead of the single year that was recommended.
Both are unsure what the final numbers should be. The letter is a start to conversations about how the ordinance could be altered, Hudson said.
Gaudet and Hudson said they appreciated the board’s work but are concerned its recommendations could add to the city-parish’s high vacancy rate, a trend that was intensified by the economic and social upheaval of the pandemic.
Nearly 20% of the city-parish’s 4,336 jobs are vacant, according to data supplied by the city-parish in February.
Metro Council previously grappled with this same question in 2018 when former Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis proposed doing away with the policy for high earners within the government. Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks supported the effort, arguing that retire/rehire is based on favoritism and causes stagnation for employees lower in departments seeking to move up.
Multiple department heads were named as retire/rehires during the 2018 debate, including current Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford, Finance Director Linda Hunt and Public Information Officer Dennis McCain.
The 2018 effort eventually failed over the same concerns that it would drive away high-profile staff; that ordinance would have been retroactive.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome came out in opposition to the 2018 effort to reduce the retire/rehire program. She currently doesn’t have a position on the recommendations made by the board, spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
“We want to be in IRS compliance, we want to retain employees who are qualified and experienced and we also want there to be promotional employees for upcoming employees,” Armstrong said. “We need to find the best path forward to achieve all of these goals.”
The city-parish expects to pay out $31.8 million in post-employment benefits in 2022, according to the budget. Employee benefits are 61.1% of personal services in the City-Parish budget, a percentage that has risen steadily over the years, documents show.
It may be several more months before the council votes on a final version of the ordinance.
“We don’t want to delay,” Gaudet said. “We want to continue to show progress, and that’s the track we’ve agreed to keep it on.”