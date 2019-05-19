There is a rotting, dilapidated structure at the southeast corner of Florida Boulevard and O'Neal Lane. It has been an eyesore for months. Why isn't something done about it? It needs to be torn down and hauled off.
"To date, the City-Parish has no record of the property at this location being reported for blight violation. We have assigned our Blight Division to schedule an inspection for the coming week and process any violation accordingly," says Rowdy J. Gaudet, assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration.
"Citizens can report what they believe to be blighted structures or properties violating local ordinances by calling our 311 call center, or by using the City-Parish’s 311 app, which can be downloaded on a smartphone by searching 'Red Stick 311'; The concern is routed to the appropriate department and inspected for blight or code violations.
"If a violation is determined to be present, the property owner is sent notice to clear the violation within 15 days and assigned a blight court date. If the violation has not been cleared by the blight court date, the court issues a judgment against the property owner and assess a fine and costs. The Department of Development is then authorized to clear the blight violation, if the owner fails to clear it, and place a lien on the property for the cost of clearing the blight violation.
"If a structure is inspected and determined to be dilapidated or unsafe due to structural damage, and meets the criteria for condemnation, notices are sent to the last known owner of record. A period is given to respond, and then the property is brought before the East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council at a public hearing to decide if the property should be condemned and demolished."
More information on East Baton Rouge Code Enforcement processes can be found at https://www.brla.gov/474/Code-Enforcement.
Waiting on bridge replacements
When is construction expected to begin on replacing the two Monterrey Boulevard bridges over Jones Creek Bayou?
"The bridge plans are almost complete; probably need some minor changes when we move forward with the replacement," says Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage.
"At this point, we have about $1 million in the account for this bridge replacement program. Based on the current design, we will need approximately $3.2 million dollars. Currently, under the Parish Transportation Program, which is funded by the state, we received $1.5 million per year. Each year, we try to assign funds from the program on bridges that are scheduled to be replaced.
"Monterrey Boulevard Bridge is a timber-pile bridge which will need to be replaced in the near future. Currently, the bridge is being inspected every quarter by our inspectors. As this point, the replacement time frame has not been scheduled."