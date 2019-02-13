DENHAM SPRINGS — Natural disasters can trigger mental health problems for people who lost their homes and livelihoods. Now, residents of Livingston Parish, which was severely affected by the August 2016, have a new place to go for help.
The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority has opened a behavioral health center in Denham Springs, providing treatment for people grappling with mental health and addiction issues.
It's the public agency's first permanent location in Livingston Parish and fills a need in an area where behavioral health services, especially low-cost ones, are few and far between.
"Having a clinic here was always important, but the flood made it that much more important," said Richard Kramer, executive director of the regional authority.
He said local officials also told him that in general, "We don't have enough (services). And that's what causing people to end up in hospitals unnecessarily, in jail unnecessarily, or, worse than that, dead unnecessarily."
Kramer said the demand for services is evident in the growing number of clients, jumping from 41 people last February, when the agency operated a small outreach center, to 140 last month. The full-service clinic has been open two months and is planning a grand opening Friday.
He said the move into Livingston Parish with full services would probably not have been possible without the Medicaid expansion authorized by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016. After the authority was spun off from the state several years ago, he said, it has had to rely more on insurance reimbursements and federal grants.
The authority is governed by an appointed board responsible for the five Florida parishes: Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington. Previously, the authority operated clinics only in the latter three parishes.
The Denham Springs outpost is in a Florida Boulevard building near River Road that was remodeled after the flood. The center contains offices and group therapy rooms for counselors, social workers and a nurse practitioner, seven in total.
Kramer said the center has been seeing a large number of people struggling with opioid addiction and unaddressed mental health issues.
They offer outpatient counseling services, as well as medication for mental illness and addiction. Some people walk in on their own, while others are referred by hospitals and courts, Kramer said. The clinic takes insurance but will also help people without it.
The center also offers services for people with developmental disabilities.
On Wednesday morning, 31-year-old Camille Blouin met with a case manager to talk through her depression and anxiety issues.
Blouin, who lives in Denham Springs, said a friend referred her to the center. She said the issues date back to college, when she drank to suppress them. But recently, she noticed she was feeling irritable and aggravated, which made it difficult to work.
Blouin said meeting with counselors over the past month has helped her identify what is going on.
Asked what she hoped to get out of the therapy, Blouin pointed to "treatment, interaction with people and a healthier way of living."
Livingston Parish Coroner Dr. Ron Coe, whose office handles fatal overdoses and commitments for the mentally ill, cheered the opening of the center.
"Anything that comes online and can help the community and those who have mental health issues or addictions is welcomed," Coe said. "They tend to be the forgotten, and a lot of times … they’re uninsured, so they really have to rely upon the community and the government to help them."
But Coe noted there is still a big need in Livingston Parish, especially for inpatient services for the mentally ill and addicted. There has been a decline in state support for services, he said, so people with those issues end up in the criminal justice system, hospitals or the coroner's office, when their families seek protective custody orders.
He noted that the flood has been a major source of added stress, and he knows of at least one person who died by suicide because of it.
“I think we definitely have a long way to go as far as funding services for mental health and addiction,” Coe said.