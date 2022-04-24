An Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy fired at the driver of a truck on Sunday during an attempted traffic stop, when the driver went into reverse toward officers and rammed two patrol units, the State Police said.
The suspect, Rhett Thibodeaux, 26, of Larose, was struck by gunfire and transported to the University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he later died, State Police Troop C said.
The incident happened at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning, when Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies located a stolen Ford F-450 truck traveling east on La 398 toward Labadieville.
Deputies tried to stop the truck, but the driver didn't stop, leading deputies on a short pursuit, before stopping in the road, State Police said.
As deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, Thibodeaux, reversed the truck toward the deputies, ramming two patrol units.
One of the officers fired his service weapon at the truck, which went forward and off the road, before stopping.
No deputies were injured.
The State Police is investigating the incident.